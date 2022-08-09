Sports
How Rohit Sharma is leading an Indian revolution in T20 cricket
“After the T20 World Cup in Dubai, when we didn’t qualify, we felt there had to be a change in our attitude, in our approach to how we play the game,” Rohit recently told Star Sports on the website. Follow the Blues show. “So we had a clear message to the boys and they were ready to take on the challenge. If the messages are clear from the captain and the coach, and where the team is trying to go, the individuals will certainly try. And for that they need freedom, they need clarity, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to give them as much freedom as possible.”
From January 2019 to the end of the T20 World Cup in November 2021, Rohit’s first ten ball pass rate was 119.6. While that was higher than his first-ten-ball attack rate of 108.20 from his T20I debut in September 2007 to December 2018, it lagged the curve.
However, since July of this year, after recovering from Covid-19, Rohit has been blasting off the blocks, with a strike rate rising to 153.60 – third best among openers who have played at least five T20I innings against the current full-fledged countries. Globally, only Jos Buttler (169) from England and Paul Stirling (166) from Ireland are ahead of Rohit on this list.
Rohit’s overall stroke rate of the T20I in the power play also illustrates the change in his approach. From January 2019 to the end of last year’s T20 World Cup in November, he had struck at 139.07 in the first six overs in T20Is. Since the start of 2022, the T20I power play pass rate has also risen to 147.82 – the best among openers who have played at least ten innings this year. Kyle Mayers of the West Indies (143.33), Regis Chakabva of Zimbabwe (137.60), Stirling (129.74) and Andy Balbirnie, also of Ireland (128.49), are the others in the top five of this list.
He backed the next ball and tried to pump Hosein over extra cover, but the spinner had gone wide from the crease and spun one past the outside edge to hit the sloping stump. Rohit was fired for 33 off 16 balls, but he was the lone Indian batter to hit over 200 on a pitch that slowed down later in the day.
“When he [Dravid] became the coach here, we met and we sat together in a room for a while and we discussed how we wanted to move this team forward,” said Rohit. He was in pretty much the same thinking process as what I thought. So it worked. [a] a little easier for me to give the clear messages to the guys because we don’t want to create confusion among the group.
“We talked about that and of course we also wanted to change our style of cricket. We wanted to play in all three formats in a way and he was ready to accept all of that. So far it’s really, really good. I look forward to achieving something very, very big under his coaching.”
India have won six of their seven bilateral T20I series since the last T20 World Cup – which was shared against South Africa after rain washed out the decision in Bengaluru in June – with their new approach.
Can they hold out and achieve that greatness with a world title on the line in Australia? That will be the biggest challenge for Rohit and co.
Statistics input from Shiva Jayaraman
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
