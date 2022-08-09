Sports
At the age of 21, Iga Swiatek in the world is still learning tennis
With two major tennis championship trophies to her credit, the world’s No. 1 and the longest WTA winning streak of this century, 21-year-old Iga Swiatek is quick to point out that she’s still new to both tennis and life. that comes with it.
“First of all,” she says, “I’m still learning in both areas, tennis and business. It’s important to have balance in every area of my life and work. The business side gives me security, it empowers me able to play tennis and be focused on it.”
Swiatek, who won her first major title, the French Open, at Roland-Garros in 2020, followed that win with the 2022 French Open title. And during her run in 2022, the Polish player also achieved a 37-game winning streak , the longest of this century. All that winning propelled her to the top of the WTA world rankings. It has come quickly for the player who now wears top-to-toe Asics clothing and shoes and with a signature racket from Tecnifibre.
“After winning my first Roland-Garros title, I had to grow up and learn to work in a very short time if I have not only sports but also business responsibilities,” she says. “This is why I’ve built a team of sports and business professionals to have people on board that I can trust. I’d say I learned quite quickly how to work in both areas as I’m able to manage all interviews, press conferences or photo shoots and it doesn’t hinder my sports performance.”
She commends her team and sponsors who prioritize her well-being. “Tennis is the foundation of everything, and we all have to be on the same page,” she says. “The business side works well when the sports side is balanced and stable. This is our motto.”
Swiatek says it has given her an edge in managing expectations since winning the French Open in 2020, especially during the profit-filled 2022 year. With time to work on processes, rules, and frameworks with partners and colleagues, she says the goal was to stay happy and balanced in her career. “I don’t have to rush to have as many sponsors as possible,” she says. “We do everything step by step, on and off the track.”
She knows expectations will always be “too high,” and she works to manage them while keeping her priorities straight. With success come opportunities. Swiatek has signed a contract with Red Bull, Lexus and Rolex to use its track equipment. With such a powerful play on the court, Swiatek has translated that to help make her own gear, whether it’s the France-based racket maker’s signature frame or her clothing and footwear with Japan-based Asics.
Swiatek, who wears the Asics Gel-Resolution 8 tennis shoe and often opts for sleeveless tops with a skirt, remains the top tennis star for Asics.
“I’m totally involved in it because sportswear is one of the most important things in my job,” she says. “For example, this year just before the Billie Jean King Cup, I met the Asics team in Poland, and we were testing shoes and my clothes for next season.”
She wore trial gear and trained on the court while the Asics team recorded the tennis session and asked questions. “After the training, I shared my feedback with them and they applied my comments,” she says. “This is great, because I feel that Asics is very eager to meet my needs regarding my clothing and shoes.”
But for all the tennis and tennis business, Swiatek says balance is the key to making it all work. “If I don’t have time to read a book, I know I’m losing my work-life balance and I need to get back to basics,” she says. “So reading books is definitely my passion. I like many different genres, from novels to business books or biographies.”
Her favorite place to take those pages? Anywhere near water so she can mingle in stand up paddle boarding between chapters. “Wherever I am on tour, I always try to find a place where I can relax closer to nature,” she says, “and this is something that gives me peace and calms me down.” That balance of tennis, business and leisure has proven to be an important part of the young player’s career so far.
