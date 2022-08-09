Australia’s Golden Games come to an end as Kookaburra’s win No. 67 Gold | Commonwealth Games 2022

On the opening night of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Eddie Ockenden marched into Alexander Stadium with the Australian flag showing the widest smile. Ockenden was a prominent servant of Australian hockey for 16 years and was a popular choice for the honour. His hockey stick excellence and humility off the field were on display again on Monday when the Kookaburras closed the Games with a gold medal.

A decider pitting the silver and bronze medalists at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo quickly turned into a mismatch as Australia beat India 7-0 in a romp for the gold medal. This was seventh heaven for Australian hockey, with the Kookaburras having claimed all seven tournaments when the sport was played in the Commonwealth Games. Australia has now won 41 of the 42 matches they have played at this level. In the final, the combined deficit is 33-2. Rouches have become routine.

Ockenden, who rivaled kookaburra great Mark Knowles as a four-time gold medalist, has now featured in four memorable campaigns. An Olympic gold is the missing piece. He has a silver medal from Tokyo and bronze from Beijing and London. Although 35, he has ambitions for Paris in 2024.

It’s been incredible. You won’t find anything else in your life that you can do so passionately, Ockenden said. To be able to play hockey for so long and do what I’ve been able to do, I’ve been very lucky.

The Australians scored from seven of their 23 shots in front of goal, while limiting India to just five attempts. You could say that Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh did well given the barrage. Jacob Anderson and Nathan Ephraums each scored two goals, while Blake Govers, Tom Wickham and Flynn Ogilvie were also on the scoresheet.

Captain Aran Zalewski shared the co-captain with Ockenden and praised the Tasmanian who still walks around like a spring chicken. He played a record number of games for the Kookaburras, but he’s such a humble guy and a great guy, he said.

After the Diamonds took their 1,000th Commonwealth Games gold medal on Sunday night, the Kookaburras came in at 1,001 on Monday. Silver and bronze medals were also claimed in diving, along with another silver in table tennis, on a smaller program of events leading up to the closing ceremony.

Jian Fang Lay and Minhyung Jee were defeated 3-0 by a Singapore combination in the women’s table tennis final. But for Lay, 49, winning another silver medal 20 years after achieving the same feat when debuting for Australia in Manchester is a celebration in itself. I am so proud of that effort. It’s unbelievable, she said.

Australia finished the Commonwealth Games with 67 gold medals, 11 for England placed second. The Australians claimed a total of 178 medals to beat the host nation by two. Apart from Glasgow in 2014, the Australians have topped all Commonwealth Games since 1990.

Minhyung Jee (left) and Jian Fang Lay in action against Singaporean duo Tianwei Feng and Jian Zeng. Photo: Darren England/AAP

Australian chef de mission Petria Thomas, who contributed nine of those gold medals during a distinguished swimming career, praised the team for its outstanding performance.

It is an honor to lead this team and see our Aussies shine both on and off the field, she said. The team has performed on the playing field and overall, as they have behaved, they are great ambassadors for Australia.

Thomas admitted that there was an occasional blemish. Eyebrows went up as cricketer Tahlia McGrath played the final despite testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the match. It was within the rules of this match.

Australia instituted stricter rules than other countries when it came to Covid precautions, though some of the nearly 700 athletes pushed the boundaries. Decent coffee shops had an increasing number of athletes, including those who wore green and gold as the Games progressed.

We certainly made it very clear to our team members what the expectations were around our Covid protocols. But that said, people are people. They make mistakes, she said. There were people who didn’t wear masks at different times for various reasons. But overall we did pretty well.

Decorated diver Melissa Wu joined Ockendon as the flag bearer and was given the honor of leading a triumphant team into Alexander Stadium to conclude the Games. As a 13-year-old, Wu won a silver medal in Melbourne in 2006. She added a new highlight to her career when she won a gold medal together with 14-year-old Charli Petrov on the 10 meter synchronized platform in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old had planned to enjoy a few slices of pizza while watching the closing ceremony from the athletes’ village, but was eager to embrace the honour. I will be a little overwhelmed by it. I’m just going to take it all in and enjoy it. It’s going to be a great moment, she said.