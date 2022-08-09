USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA





USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of the match between USA Women Under-19 and West Indies Women Under-19. USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Details: the 1st T20 match between USA Women Under-19 and West Indies Women Under-19 to be played at 9e August at Central Broward Park. For all Dream11 tips and Fantasy Cricket Live updates, follow us on Cricket Addictor Telegram Channel. This game starts at 4:00 AM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website. USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Preview: West Indies Women Under-19 is touring the US for a T20 five-game series starting at 9e from August. All games of this series will be played in Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida, USA. Both teams have not played much Cricket in recent years, so this series will help the players to show their talent and skills. Chetna Prasad, Lisa Ranjit, Ritu Singh, and Aditi Chuasama are some of the key players of the U.S. Under-19 U.S. Women’s Division, while KD Jazz Mitchell, Djenaba Joseph, Shalini Samaroo, and Kate Wilmot are the key players of the West Indian Under-19 Women’s Championship. 19. . USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 weather forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 28C on match day with a humidity of 81% and a wind speed of 14 km/h. There is a 21% chance of precipitation during the game. USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Pitch Report: The surface at Central Broward Park offers a neutral wicket with both departments expected to get a fair amount of help from the surface. Spinners can be deadly in the middle overs, while pacemakers are in play throughout the game. Average 1st collection score: The average score in the first innings on this wicket is 192 runs. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Likely XIs: USA Women Under-19: Anika Kolan, Mitali Patwardhan, Laasaya Mullapudi, Chetnaa Prasad, Lisa Ranjit, Ritu Singh, Aditi Chuasama, Snigdha Paul, Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni West Indies Under-19 Women: Shunelle Sawh, Zaida James, Asabi Callender, KD Jazz Mitchell, Djenaba Joseph, Shalini Samaroo, Kate Wilmot, Realeanna Grimmond, Ashmini Munisar, Ashley Ramnath, NaiJanni Cumberbatch Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Lisa Ramjit is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer for USA Women Under-19. Ritu Singh is an important all-rounder from the USA Women Under-19 who can contribute with both bat and ball. Djenaba Joseph is a West Indies Women Under-19 right-handed batter who can handle the middle orders for them. Hot Callender is a righthanded batter from West Indies Women Under-19 who will hit one-down for them. USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Djenaba Joseph, Asabi Callender Vice Captain Lisa Ramjit, Ritu Singh Featured Play XI No.1 for USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Anika Kolan Herds Zaida James, Laasaya Mullapudi, Asabi Callender, KD Jazz Mitchell Allrounders Lisa Ramjit (VC), Djenaba Joseph (C), Ritu Singh bowlers Geetika Kodali, Suhani Thadani, Ashmini Munisari Featured Play XI No.2 for USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Anika Kolan Herds Zaida James, Laasaya Mullapudi, Asabi Callender (C) Allrounders Lisa Ramjit, Djenaba Joseph, Ritu Singh (VC), Shalini Samaroo bowlers Geetika Kodali, Ashmini Munisar, NaiJanni Cumberbatch USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Expert Advice: Djenaba Joseph will be a good multiplier for the small leagues. Shalini Samaroo and Naijanni Cumberbatch are among the point picks here. The best suggested Fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-4-3-3. USA-W U19 vs WI-W U19 West Indies Under-19 Women Tour of USA 1st T20 Probable winners: USA Women Under-19 are expected to win this match.

