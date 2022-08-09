Mizzou Football is breaking out the pads for the first time this summer





Yesterday Mizzous marked the first official training camp day in pads. Let’s talk about how it went and what we learned… Matt Stahl profiled Martez Manuel for the Tribune. Manuel, a senior likely to be captain this season, has made it clear that he expects to finally break the .500 barrier in his fourth year as a Tiger. Probably the most frustrating thing about being here for three years is that we haven’t had the success we all work for and we all want, Manuel said. I just keep an open book and wherever they need me to play, I don’t care if it’s the recipient, I do it because I want to win. Stahl’s story also includes praise from Drinkwitz and an anecdote from Blake Baker about Manuels’ surprising training schedule. Dave Matter also mentioned Manuel, whose favorite is to play the star position in Baker’s defense, when he wrote about the summer’s first live tackle practice. He also covered standout performers and detailed the rotations for the attacking units. Brady Cook took the first photos as a quarterback with the No. 1 offensive unit. Tyler Macon was the first QB from the bench to take pictures with the first team attack. Also working with the first unit: running backs Elijah Young and Michael Cox, receivers Luther Burden, Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister, and tight ends Ryan Hoerstkamp and Kibet Chepyator. Also working with the backup units: QB Sam Horn, BJ Harris and Jones at running back, and tight ends Tyler Stephens and Shawn Hendershot. Baker said he would like to have five linebackers ready for every game that comes into the season. One of the strong contenders, Devin Nicholson, spoke of: how the units come together. We love working together, Nicholson said of how the team has responded to the installation. So for the people who don’t necessarily understand what is being taught, come together as a group and go through the things we’ve learned recently so that everyone can understand. Because you come from different defenses, you have different terminology for different things, so just being able to relate the similarities between what you’ve learned and what you already know. Mizzou Football posted some highlights of the day, because who doesn’t want to see the boys crack a little after a long summer break? The day also brought some new additions to the roster. To be more specific, eight of the new guys are now officially numbered! It makes sense that Jack Abraham got his number, given his place in the current QB race. It’s cool that Tavorus Jones and JaMarion Wayne are now fully incorporated into the team, and it’s good to see some transfers making their way as well. Speaking of Dennis Gates and crootin… Mizzou has made the first official visit for a Top 25 recruit in the 2024 class. Top-25 2024 prospect Dallas Thomas has locked up his first official visit to Mizzou, he told @Stockrisers. Huge visitor for Dennis Gates. This boy is going to be a star of this class, great talent. Wrote about him last month. Invest in Thomas.https://t.co/uWU0LJRLdB Jake (@jakeweingarten) August 7, 2022 Washington will be the OU’s wide receiver coach after Cale Gundy stepped back following an incident where he used an inappropriate word during a team session. Jordan Barnett casually pops in here to pick up games and embarrassing fools. Who else needs a little Sophie Shimmy for happiness on this Monday morning? Grace Pettet begged Mizzou fans to appear and support next season after the Tigers’ first scrimmage against Memphis.

