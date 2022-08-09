Is padel tennis the next pickleball? Quartz

Described as a hybrid game of squash and tennis and approved with major investments from famous athletes such as the footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and tennis star Andy MurrayPadel, a racket sport little known to Americans, rivals pickleball as the fastest growing sport in the US.

Easy to pick up and play on a smaller court than traditional tennis, padel shares some similarities with pickleball. utilitiesprivate investors are spending big to build hundreds of courts across the country and are campaigning to make it an Olympic sport for Los Angeles 2028.

First invented by Mexican businessman Enrique Corcuera in 1969, padel is a major pastime in Spain, where there are more than 20,000 courts. It has recently caught on in the Middle East and other European countries, for example in France, where it is the fastest growing sport in the last two years, according to the country’s ministry of sports. It has steadily made its way into the European mainstream and last month, Roland Garros organized a big padel tournament on its site for the first time.

In the US, the states with large Hispanic populations such as Florida and Texas are leading the way.

You can’t get a court in South Florida without booking three weeks in advance. Facilities have a 100 waiting list to take lessons, said Marcos del Pilar, the president of the United States Padel Association (USPA). The association estimates that 25 million people play in more than 170 countries worldwide.

While there are currently only about 180 courts in the US, the USPA predicts exponential growth based on the rise of the sport it has seen in other countries. It expects there to be 25,000 to 30,000 courts serving 8 to 10 million people in the US by 2029.

New York City recently welcomed its first padel club called Padel Haus. The Williamsburg location, opened by Santiago Gomez, opened in July with four courts, but the entrepreneur will open another eight in the city’s financial district and ten in Greenpoint and Long Island City over the next year.

padel house Padel Haus is New York City’s premier padel club.

New York City alone currently has enough demand for 50 courts and room to grow, said Gomez, who is also considering expanding in Boston and Philadelphia. Although Gomez has been playing padel for years, he was inspired to invest in it after seeing its popularity soar during covid-19.

During the pandemic, European governments did not allow team sports, but they did allow padel, he said. As a non-contact sport, the risk of exposure to germs is lower, but the distance between players is still close enough that people can still converse easily. People did that as their only way to exercise and socialize.

Padel versus tennis and squash

Although it is pronounced pa-DEL in the US to distinguish it from paddle tennis, another American racket discipline, in other countries it is pronounced paddle.

Compared to tennis, rallies are longer because padel only serves underhand, making it less likely to win a point on the first shot. In general, there is less time to pick up balls and more time to play.

Then there is the social side of padel, promoters of the sport say. It has an advantage over squash in that the net sits between the people playing so that they face each other; and it is almost always played as double. It also makes for a well-mixed sex play, as it compensates for the muscle differences in men and women. If you hit the ball hard on the other side, you have a good chance of seeing it bounce off the wall and go straight back to the player.

With the dynamics of the tennis court, you talk to yourself on your own and try to focus on playing the game, said Padel Haus Gomez. But in padel with the glass walls and smaller court you can talk to your opponent, joke, talk about the point you missed.

Padel fans also see it as a business

Gomez said he has noticed major fashion brands including: Zara, Brunello Cucinelli, slazinger, Adidasand head launch padel lines and point to the Qatari sovereign wealth fund to announce the establishment of a professional padel circuit in February as proof of momentum.

Christ Ishoo, owner of a company that produces padel courts, expects to see the sport grow because it is easy to pick up. You have to be good at tennis to have fun, but padel is easy to be good at, he said. Its psychology, people like to be good at things.

Recently, Ishoo moved into venture capital with his company EEP Capital, which is funneling an initial $15 million into the sport’s growth in the US. Padel has more potential than pickleball in young players, according to him. More than half of regular pickleball players, defined by the American Pickleball Association if playing eight or more times a year, being over 55 years of age.

It’s also harder to make money with pickleball, which doesn’t require a lot of setup. A padel court requires glass walls and soft sod that cost a total of about $50,000 to build. Club owners collect a combination of court time and membership fees, which creates an income stream, while pickleball struggles to charge fees. At the same time, the margins for padel business owners are more attractive than building a tennis court that costs double.

The biggest difference with pickleball is that pickleball is cheap, it is a net. You can paint the floor and put up a net. People don’t have to pay you to play, Ishoo said.