Kookaburras’ seventh consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in men’s hockey confirms their status as the best ever

After winning a seventh consecutive gold medal in men’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games, the question has to be asked: are the Kookaburras the best team to ever perform on this podium?

Put nationalism and individual events aside for a moment. For sheer excellence and dominance throughout Commonwealth Games history, it’s hard to argue that any other team in any sport comes close.

In Birmingham, the Kookas juggernaut rolled on with a resounding 7-0 victory over India in the gold medal match.

The Kookaburras stand triumphant with their gold medals. ( Getty Images: Elsa )

It all started in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, when hockey was brought to the Games. There, the Kookaburras dropped a group match to South Africa.

It remains the only game they have ever lost.

That’s a total of 41 out of 42 games won in 24 years, in which 33 goals were scored and two against in the seven gold medalists.

“It’s a great team dynasty, really proud of the history we have,” said co-captain Aran Zalewski.

“Every team that comes is a different team, a new venue, new players, a lot of men from the Commonwealth Games for the first time here, guys from the second time from the Commonwealth Games, so we know we have to come out and play. perform, and we are proud of our performances. well here.”

But the Kookas are more than just a set of impressive stats.

With such a busy sports scene in Australia, sometimes we don’t appreciate the full spectrum of talent we have in a whole range of sports, including hockey, which only draws regular attention at the Olympics or Commonwealth Games.

But it’s time we really sit back and fully appreciate what the Kookaburras have brought to men’s hockey and the Australian sport over the past two decades and the path this current generation is taking.

“We just enjoy being on tour and spending time together, and I think that’s the best thing about this team,” Zalewski said.

“Good harmony, and we all want to challenge each other. It’s not all roses and moons, we have to make the most of each other and sometimes ramp up the tension.

“And we do that, and we have a level of respect, trust and value that allows us to do that.”

Almost flawless final closes the seventh heaven

The casual observer could watch the 7-0 score in the final and think it was an easy romp.

But India is one of the best teams in the world, winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year, while the Kookas memorably claimed silver in a penalty heartthrob.

The reality is that the Australians did not let India gain momentum and choked them from the opening whistle in a masterful performance. It was an emphatic statement after they were nearly knocked out by England in the semi-final.

The highlight was second-goal perfection for purists, as the Kookaburras whiz out of danger on the edge of their circle, with six players engaged in a beautiful interplay, finished by a Nathan Ephraum step in.

The Aussies responded to their small semi-final victory over England by taking five past India in the first two quarters. ( Getty Images: Elsa )

The defense was just as entertaining to watch as the goal fest. When caught in their ward, which didn’t happen often, they played patiently, bolstering their skills to slip through a crowd of Indian players and get out of trouble.

Even while holding a 5-0 lead and having already won the match, Matt Dawson pushed himself into the line of fire to block an Indian shot.

It was characteristic of each player’s commitment to the decision: they play hard, they play every ball and they play to win every moment, regardless of the score.

Ockenden wins his fourth gold medal

It sometimes seems unfair to single out individuals after a team sport performance, but when it comes to the Kookaburras, co-captain Eddie Ockenden has been at the center of it all for the past 16 years.

He now joins former skipper Mark Knowles with four Commonwealth Games golds.

Ockenden made his international debut for the Kookaburras in 2006. ( AAP: Brendan Thorne )

“I’m really proud to have that, and it’s a really good part of our history, but it’s our team now, it’s our time,” said Ockenden.

“I’m just incredibly proud to have played with some of the guys I’ve played with in all those four and just incredible friends, great teammates, great players.”

Zalewski says Ockenden is a beloved member of the team.

“The best thing about Eddie is that we can draw from so many experiences. And just have someone who is so calm under pressure, such a humble man and just such a good guy, really.”

In Birmingham he remained a rock, the cool head needed in all situations, and at these Games he was not only the leader of the Kookas, but the unofficial captain of the entire Australian team, as the standard-bearer of the opening ceremony.

Ockenden (right) accompanied Rachael Grinham as Australia’s flag bearer at the Birmingham Opening Ceremony. ( ABC News: West Matteussen )

However, he doesn’t feel comfortable with the spotlight on him alone, preferring to praise the players who have come in, especially in the wake of major changes following the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where they served as finished sixth.

“The way we didn’t stagnate or sink, even when we had new guys, we improved really surprisingly fast and got to that great level, and I think even Tokyo was just the beginning last year.”

The Australian all-time record holder continues to push the limits: he’s just a few shy of 400 now, and at 35, he doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

“I feel really good and fit, I’m just going to give myself a chance to make the squads and push for the team because it’s very tight for spots and it’s an incredible squad that we have,” he said.

“There are a lot of guys in Perth [where the team is based] that could be here today, so it’s a very close squad and I’ll just keep putting my name out there and doing my best.”

While Comm Games are fun, the Olympics are the ultimate prize for hockey players, and Ockenden hasn’t won gold on that podium yet.

Paris is only two years away, so will he be there?

“Now you say ‘yes, I’d love to go,’ but it’s a bit more than that,” he said.

“It’s hard to leave my family all the time. You have to make sure your body is good, and your form is good, and then I think we’ll just see how it goes.”

And if the Kookaburras can keep building gold in Paris, with Ockenden at the helm, it could take them from Commonwealth Games legends to Australian sporting immortality.