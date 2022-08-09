What is The Hundred? Cricket rules and format explained, matches, teams and end date





The second edition of The Hundred is in full swing as fans flock to some of the biggest cricket stadiums in England in hopes of a summer afternoon or evening of sun and entertainment. Sunny weather may not be guaranteed in this country but entertainment and drama in the latest format of cricket will certainly be on offer to those fans hoping to see some of the best cricketers in action in both the men’s and women’s games. This year’s tournament kicked off on August 3rd and ends on September 3rd at Lord’s, when the finalists will compete for glory. If you’re a Test cricket purist or a T20 fanatic and not too sure what The Hundred is about then you’ve come to the right place if The sports news takes you through everything you need to know. What is the format and rules of The Hundred? How many balls in The Hundred? The clue is in the name! Each team will throw 100 balls (compared to 120 in T20 cricket) and instead of six ballovers, it will be ten balls in a row of each. The motivation behind this quirk is to speed up the game, meaning a match will last no more than two and a half hours. After a team throws 100 balls, they switch to batting and look at 100 balls. The team that has scored the most points wins the match. Easy. Bowlers can deliver five or ten consecutive balls and a bowler cannot deliver more than 20 balls per game. A 25-ball power play for each team occurs at the start of each inning, meaning that during the power play, two fielders are allowed outside the initial 30-yard circle. Which teams and players are in The Hundred? The Hundred has a men’s and women’s tournament, with eight teams in seven cities competing for the right to be crowned the winner at the end of the month-long bonanza. In each edition, teams play home and away against each other in the group round of 32 matches. The team that finishes on top advances to the finals, while the second and third places in the table compete against each other in a single eliminator match to reach the showpiece. https://t.co/7dfxsF0s6Q Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 7, 2022 Men’s teams and rosters for The Hundred 2022 Birmingham Phoenix Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Graeme van Buuren, Imran Tahir, Dan Mousley. London Ghost Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell/Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott, Toby Roland-Jones, Jamie Smith. Manchester Originals Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dan Worrall, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Stanley , Ashton Turner, Paul Walter. Northern Superchargers Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Michael Pepper , Ben Raine, David Wiese. Oval Invincibles Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Pat Brown, Mohammad Hasnain , Jack Haynes. Southern Brave Jofra Archer, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, James Vince, Ross Whiteley, Quinton de Kock/James Fuller, Marcus Stoinis/Paul Stirling, Jake Lintott, Tim David, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan. Trent Rockets Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan/Tabraiz Shamsi, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Joe Root, Colin Munro, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler Cadmore. Welsh Fire Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, Noor Ahmad, George scrimsha. When your friend beats you for six runs! #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/9ZE1lJcMl7 The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2022 Women’s teams and squads for The Hundred 2022 Birmingham Phoenix Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin. London Ghost Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger. Manchester Originals Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur. Northern Superchargers Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater. Oval Invincibles Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White. Southern Brave Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano. Trent Rockets Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow. Welsh Fire Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey. Who won the Hundred last year? Last year in the men’s edition, Southern Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix at Lord’s as Brave scored 168/5, before quality bowling limited Phoenix to 136/5 in response. In the women’s edition, Southern Brave also made it to the finals, but did not have the same success as they were defeated by the Oval Invincibles. Invincibles finished on 121/6 of their 100 balls before knocking off Brave for just 73. The hundred games and final date Wednesday August 3 Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Thursday August 4 Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Friday August 5 Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Saturday, August 6 Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Sunday 7th August Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Monday August 8 London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Tuesday, August 9 Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Wednesday, August 10 Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Thursday, August 11 Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers Friday August 12 Southern Brave vs London Spirit Saturday August 13 Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Saturday 13th August Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix Sunday August 14 Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Sunday August 14 Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Monday August 15 Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Tuesday August 16 Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Wednesday, August 17 Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles Thursday, August 18 Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Friday, August 19 Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Saturday 20 August Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Sunday 21 August Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Monday August 22 Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Tuesday, August 23 Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix Wednesday 24th August London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Thursday, August 25 Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Friday 26th August Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers Saturday, August 27 London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Sunday August 28 Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals Monday 29 August Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire Tuesday August 30 London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix Wednesday, August 31 Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Wednesday, August 31 Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Friday September 2 Eliminator (The Ageas Bowl) Saturday September 3 Final (Lord’s)

