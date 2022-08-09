Utah Utes football ranks #8 in preseason coaches poll to start 2022





No. 8 ranking marks Ute’s highest-ever preseason start in either major national poll (Hunter Dyke | Utah Athletics) Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addresses his team during soccer practice in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The University of Utah has the highest preseason ranking ever. The Utes, 10-4 overall and Pac-12 champions for the first time last season, were ranked #8 in the AFCA’s preseason Coaches Poll, released Monday morning. The number 8 preseason rankings eclipse the previous preseason schedules high in both major polls, number 14 in the AP Top 25 ahead of the 2019 season. That team peaked in early December of that season, reaching number 5 in the AP and Coaches Polls, plus the College Football Playoff rankings. Last season’s Rose Bowl qualifier started the season with no ranking in the Coaches Poll, but finished 12th, the highest finish in that poll since the vaunted 13-0 2004 team finished fourth. Kyle Whittingham’s program was joined in the poll Monday by fellow Pac-12 programs Oregon (No. 12) and USC (No. 15). You just have to embrace them, Whittingham said of managing expectations Monday afternoon after Utahs fifth fall camp practice. They’re there and there’s no blockage for them, so we’ll meet them right away. We have to understand that we get a lot of national attention and we have to be mature enough to deal with that, do our business the right way and not think that we have all the answers, that we are there. Utah, which has a high-profile opener on Sept. 3 at the University of Florida, was installed as the favorite to win the Pac-12 in the league preseason poll, voted on by 33 media members. BYU also got votes in the first poll, coming in as the fourth team behind Iowa, Penn State and Tennessee. The Cougars opening month of the season will be littered with top 25 opponents. Baylor, BYU’s home opener, came in at number 10. And the aforementioned Oregon will host BYU next week. In the first poll, four of BYU’s 12 opponents are in the top 25. Notre Dame is at number 5 and Arkansas is at number 23. Two other opponents Utah State and Boise State received votes. Also note that two of the four teams that joined the Big 12 next season were ranked. Cincinnati (No. 22) and Houston (No. 25) led the pack. UCF also received 55 votes, compared to BYU’s 152. The AP Top 25 preseason will be released on August 15.

