Dear Under the Radar UFA Signings, in honor of Sidney Crosby





It’s always fun to watch the hockey stories on August 7, as the hockey world celebrates Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and the number 87 numerology. We did that when Dave Molinari looked at what other superstars have been up to in their 35th year. Scouts are starting to salivate over the NHL Draft class of 2023. ESPN ranked the best UFA purchases under the radar, and Larry Brooks reports that Nazem Kadri wants a salary that starts with a nine. The rumors about Kadri are nice. So is the Pittsburgh Steelers QB fight at Latrobe. It’s starting to get good. Pittsburgh Penguins / Sports Now Group PGH Pittsburgh Sports Now: It’s a milestone year because we humans love 5s and 10s. Crosby turned 35 on Sunday and Dave looked at what the other greats have done in their 35th year – what if Sidney Crosby acts that old? Penguins Two truths and lie? Can they get below the salary cap without an exchange? How about making the playoffs? Pittsburgh penguins. Steelers Now: Kenny Pickett said he felt “a lot better” in week 2. The BMOC also started tearing it up in the second week of camp. Pittsburgh Steelers camp. SN+: Nick Farabaugh, who spent the entire camp in Latrobe, looks at Week 2’s winners and losers – Steeler’s analysis. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Three Pirates farm teams hit double digits on the leaderboard on Sunday. An offensive explosion for the Pirate prospects. NHL news and national hockey now NY Post: The must-read Larry Brooks reports that Nazem Kadri wants a salary that “starts with a 9”. The situation in Kadri is interesting because a few prominent people think it is a foregone conclusion with the islanders. NY Post. NYI Hockey Now: Stefen Rosner is one of those who have been told that Kadri and the Islanders are at the finish line, but nothing is finished until the contract is signed and submitted. The Islanders will have to lose JG Pageau. Does that make the New York Islanders stronger? Sportsnet: After the Hlinka Cup, the NHL Draft class of 2023 looks beautiful, quite good. ESPN: Best Under-the-Radar 2022 Ranking UFA signings. Florida: How long will it take Sasha Barkov to break every record of the… Florida Panthers? Calgary Hockey Now: Wouldn’t this be interesting – after a summer of high profile departures and one big contract, would Jonathan Huberdeau become the next captain of the Calgary Flames? And since it’s impossible to report Instagram stories, I’ll just tell you – PO Joseph was one of the high-profile players involved in televised charity matches over the weekend in Montreal. The young defender of the Pittsburgh Penguins is part of the crowd up there, and you can’t get there without the talent on the ice. You can follow him here.

