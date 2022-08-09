Laney Frye takes second place share after US women’s amateur’s first round – UK Athletics





Score live UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. Two University of Kentucky women golfers teed off in the first round of the 2022 US Womens Amateur at Chambers Bay (par 73, 6,541 yards) in University Place, Washington, Monday, including Lexington-born Laney Frye tying for second place after 18 holes. The Wildcat ran a 5-under-par 68 in the first round of stroke play, earning a share of second place with Angela (Yilin) ​​Liu and Casey Weidenfeld. The trio is just one shot from the lead, which is taken by Alice Ziyi Zhaos 6-under-par 67. Frye got off to a hot start in her morning start time, going 3-under through her first four holes after birdieing the par-4 No. 10 and an eagle on the par-5 No. 13. Despite covering the back nine with a double bogey on Chamber Bay’s 18th hole, the longest hole on the course at 538 yards, she still managed to make the 1-under-par 35 turn. The junior bounced back on the next hole, starting the front nine with her second eagle of the round on the par-5 No. 1. Over the next eight holes, she marked a pair of bogeys and grabbed four more birdies, including losing two strokes. her last two holes Monday. Fryes’ performance is far from out of the blue as she is just two weeks away from taking second place in the 2022 Sea Island Womens Amateur. There she also got off to a strong start after finishing a 4-under -par 66 in the first round, an even par 210 for a share of second in the field of 78 people. Jensen Castle, the reigning American women’s amateur champion, is also competing this week in hopes of defending her title she won a year ago. The senior collected a perfect even par 73 on Monday, to take a 29th place share in the 156-person field. Starting on hole #1, she went 2-under through her first four holes and collected four birdies, two bogeys and a double during her round. Play resumes Tuesday in Chambers Bay with the second round of stroke play. Castle will tee off at 11:06 AM ET on hole #10 and Frye will follow on hole #1 at 4:17 PM ET. Event schedule Monday Aug 8 (18 holes, stroke play)

Tuesday, Aug. 9 (18 holes, stroke play)

Wednesday Aug 10 (Round of 64, match play)

Thursday, Aug 11 (Rounds of 32 and 16, match play)

Friday, Aug. 12 (Quarter-finals, match play)

Saturday Aug 13 (Semi-finals, match play)

Sunday, August 14 (Championship match, 36 holes) The low 64 scorers after 36 holes of stroke play advance to match play. If necessary, a play-off will be conducted to reduce the draw to exactly 64 participants. For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s golf team, follow the team Twitter, Facebookand Instagramas well as on the web at UKathletics.com.

