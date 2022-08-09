Kyrgios copies Federer and Nadal has never equaled Djokovic | tennis | Sport





Nick Kyrgios has written himself in the history books after becoming the first man to claim both the singles and doubles titles at the Citi Open in Washington on Sunday. By taking home the two trophies at the same event, the Aussie equaled a rare feat previously achieved by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but one never achieved by the great Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 in the singles final in just 81 minutes before returning to Stadium Court at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center a short time later to team up with Jack Sock and defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7 . -5 6-4 to win the double crown. The 27-year-old continued the best season of his career in style, following up his final Wimbledon appearance last month with his first ATP Tour title in three years. The singles honors were Kyrgios’ seventh ATP title and his first success since his win in Washington in 2019. By taking home the two trophies, Kyrgios joined an exclusive group of players to win the singles and doubles titles. at the same event – a feat that still eludes 21-time Grand Slam winner and this year’s Wimbledon champion Djokovic. The Serb has only won one doubles title in his career, the Queen’s Club trophy, along with Jonathan Erlich in London in 2010, but unlike Kyrgios, Djokovic was unable to claim the singles title at the same event. However, the exceptional performance is one that Federer and Nadal have achieved before. MUST READ: Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray in danger of US Open with heavy draw and Medvedev clash on the way

The Swiss icon, who has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, has won the double trophy twice and achieved both singles and doubles successes at the same event at the Vienna Open in 2003 and at the Halle Open two years later – and won both doubles titles alongside compatriot Yves Allegro. Meanwhile, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal won double honors at Monte Carlo in 2008 and achieved doubles success while teaming up with compatriot Tommy Robredo. After his astonishing singles success in Washington, in which he held his serve a whopping 64 times without being broken, Kyrgios was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his past battles with mental health. The Canberra product said: “It’s very emotional for me. To see where I was last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation. “I just came out with a lot of energy, I knew I had experience on my side today. I love this field, I’ve played so many great games here, so I’m just really happy with it. MORE TENNIS NEWS

Murray coach shares Nadal, Federer and Djokovic ‘regret’

‘Next Nadal’ Carlos Alcaraz seeks revenge at Wimbledon

Nadal to be charged with Federer-like tour withdrawal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1651962/Nick-Kyrgios-Roger-Federer-Rafael-Nadal-Novak-Djokovic-Tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos