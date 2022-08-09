Hockey Canada Scandal: Call for Change in Canadian Sports





The recent resignation of Hockey Canada’s chairman could be a sign of further departures, a lawyer says. “I really hope there’s a significant change, not just within Hockey Canada, but within pretty much every sports organization in Canada, from federal to municipal,” Simona Jellinek, a sex abuse and violence attorney in Toronto, told CTV News Channel on Sunday. Jellinek says that if Canada wants to tackle sexual abuse in sports, at all levels, sexual violence needs to be taken more seriously and early on, otherwise the problem will only continue. “The problem, however, is that we can’t wait for scandals,” she said. “We can’t wait for people to come forward, we can’t wait for things to happen and then react. We must be proactive in protecting our players, our spectators and anyone else who could be sexually assaulted by anyone who is a is in a dominant position or is protected by those in a dominant position.” Hockey Canada announced on Saturday that Michael Brind’Amour has stepped down as chairman of the board of Hockey Canada. He is the first senior leader to leave the organization, which has come under heavy scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations involving members of former Canadian junior men’s hockey teams. Hockey Canada also maintained a fund, funded by membership fees, to pay for uninsured liabilities, including but not limited to sexual abuse claims. The organization has since said it will no longer use the fund to settle claims of sexual assault. The federal government froze funding for Hockey Canada after revelations the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged that members of the 2018 junior team sexually assaulted her after a Hockey Canada gala event in London, Ontario, that year. . Members of the 2003 junior team are also under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia. Meanwhile, former players and victims’ rights advocates have called for the resignation of Hockey Canada’s senior leaders. On August 4, Hockey Canada announced that Thomas Cromwell, a former judge of the Supreme Court of Canada, will lead an independent review of the organization’s governance. “We’re starting to see cracks in the fort, and that’s how the light comes in,” Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said Saturday in Niagara Falls, Ont. the Canada Games. “Canadians have sent Hockey Canada a clear message that real leadership change is needed at all levels of the organization.” With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/sports/hope-for-significant-change-in-all-of-sports-following-hockey-canada-board-chair-s-resignation-lawyer-1.6017971 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos