Perry Named Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference





NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference on Monday announced its 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team and Preseason Coaches Poll. The honor and poll were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches and the Old Dominion goalkeeper Kasey Perry was named to the preseason team. “Kasey had a fantastic season last year and we are proud of her contribution to that season, bringing recognition and respect to this new conference with today’s announcement,” said ODU Head Coach. Angie Hind . “However, I know how humble Kasey is and we know you can’t predict how the coming season will go. All we can do is work hard and prepare ourselves as best we can for a new adventure in a new conference.” Perry was named Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Year and received All-Conference First Team honors. She was also recognized for her efforts during the Conference USA Tournament, when she kept a clean sheet for the entire tournament. During the 2021 season, Perry was named C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week twice. Perry played in 16 games, made 15 starts, recorded 35 saves and conceded just seven goals. Perry set a new women’s ODU football record with nine shutouts in the season. She was also named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State team. In the coaches poll, the Monarchs were voted first in the East Division with James Madison second. 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll East Division

Old Dominion 94 (10)

James Madison 74 (1)

Georgia State 72 (3)

Georgia South 62

Coastal Carolina 39

Marshall 26

App status 25 West Division South Alabama 96 (12)

State of Arkansas 68 (2)

South Miss 68

ULM 57

State of Texas 54

Louisiana 27

Troy 22 Parentheses indicate the votes in first place.

