India’s Domestic Cricket Schedule Announced: Duleep Trophy Starts 2022-23 Season, Irani Cup Returns





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule of India’s domestic 2022-23 season on Monday. More than 1,500 matches will be played during the season starting in the first week of September 2022 and running through mid-March 2023. The Duleep Trophy will kick-start the season, which will also see the return of the Irani Cup. The Duleep Trophy (September 8 – September 25) will be fought between six zones (North, South, Central, West, East and Northeast) on a knockout basis. The two multi-day tournaments will be followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two whiteball tournaments are played between 38 teams divided into three groups of 8 teams and two groups of 7 teams. The Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic tournament, has two categories; 1) Elite and 2) Plate. The Elite Group consists of 32 teams and has 4 groups of 8 teams in a home and away format, with each team playing 7 matches in the competition phase. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify directly for the quarter-finals. The Plate Group consists of 6 teams with 15 league matches and the top 4 qualifies directly for the semi-finals while the bottom two play against each other for 5th/6th place. Both the Elite Group and Plate Group competition matches will begin on December 13, the Plate League will end on January 29, and the Elite Group will end on February 20. ODI tournament for U-16 girls As the ICC Womens T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa in February 2023, the women’s calendar will begin with the Senior Womens T20 Trophy starting on October 11 and ending on November 5. This is followed by the Senior Womens Interzonal T20 and T20 Challenger. The 50-over format will then take over the Senior Womens One-Day Trophy and the Inter-Zone One-Day Trophy. Both the Interzonal T20 for seniors and the one-day ladies have been reintroduced this season. For the first time, the board is organizing a one-day tournament for girls at U-16 level. As South Africa will also host the inaugural ICC U19 Womens T20 World Cup in January, the U19 T20 Trophy and Womens U19 T20 Challenger are scheduled to run from October 1 to November 7.

