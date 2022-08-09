Alabama Football: Nick Saban Injury Updates, Eli Ricks, WRs

Happy Monday everyone. Saban spoke to the media again last weekend and had plenty of updates for you.

Offensive coordinator Bill OBrien called sophomore JaCorey Brooks by name when asked about the recipients. The Miami product showed the most promise at the end of last season with a big game in Auburn, followed by the post-season games. They are well coached by Coach (Holmon) Wiggins, OBrien said. He does very well with that group. It’s a group that again, kind of like the offensive line, has a mix of experienced players, whether they’re from other programs, and also this mix of young guys who are in that group.

Tyler Harrell and highly regarded freshman Aaron Anderson are both dealing with injuries, Harrell limited in practice while Anderson will miss a few weeks with a knee problem. At first, it sounds like Jermaine Burton and Brooks starring with Harrell, Traeshon Holden, JoJo Earle, and the younger players vying for time. Things can of course change quickly.

Saban also spoke about Eli Ricks, said Cameron Latu will be out for a few weeks with his knee problem, and his most recent speaker at the gambling camp.

The entire Sabans press conference lasts 17 minutes and is embedded here for you.

Bill OBrien was also made available to the media and he spoke well of his time in Alabama.

OBrien did not turn down the opportunity to become head coach again on Sunday. If that’s something for me again like I said before I’m very focused on trying to improve this offense every day and working with the coaching staff to get better but if I’m lucky get that chance again and who knows if that goes through, but if it does, this will be an incredibly priceless experience for me, he said. Because you can see the coach every day working with us as the coaching staff, with the players, with the support staff and the process is something he talks a lot about and you learn about the different processes within the program, and I think that’s something that has been invaluable to me and is something that will be dear to me for the rest of my career, this experience here.

The Sporting News Bill Bender lets Alabama win the SEC, like most do.

While the offense draws attention, Saban may have his best group of linebackers yet. Anderson could be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Henry Too Too, Jaylen Moody and Dallas Turner have All-American potential. Turner may have the highest advantage of the bunch, and that’s scary. We mentioned the landmines on the road, but the Crimson Tide has too much talent on both sides of the ball, even though Young will have to figure it out with a different group of receivers. He will, leading to the Crimson Tides eighth CFP appearance in nine years.

Alabama’s linebackers are scary indeed, but the secondary has been overlooked. Well, by everyone but NFL Scouts.

All five of Alabama’s defensive backs can go round 1, an NFL executive told Heavy on Aug. 4. Jordan Battle returns to Tuscaloosa this fall for his senior season, despite writing the kind of resume he could have picked in the first round in 2022. Battle finished the 2021 season with a total of 85 tackles, intercepted 3 passes and returned a few for touchdowns. Battle also finished with 89.7 coverage from Pro Football Focus, as its outlets have the fourth-highest security ratings in the nation. I have no earthly idea why Battle stayed in school, the principal said.

Neither did we, but we’re very glad he did.

Finally, the New York Times reports that four 1960s Alabama stars have been retrospectively diagnosed with CTE, including longtime coach Ray Perkins.

But his symptoms became much more pronounced and became so common, his family said, that he noticed them and became upset. He would show flashes of anger and defiance. He struggled to talk. He apologized to a daughter, Shelby, for his flawed memory. I went out and started crying, his other daughter, Rachael Perkins, remembered the minutes after the exchange. At that moment I thought: on my wedding day he will not know who I am. Ray Perkins died weeks after the apology in 2020. A later examination of his brain showed Stage 3 CTE, which is classified using a four-stage ascending scale. dr. Thor Stein, a Boston University neuropathologist who led the review, also saw evidence of Alzheimer’s disease and a type of degeneration thought to be linked to aging. He was really a pretty typical case in that he had a lot of years of playing, he had the signature findings of CTE and then he had these other comorbid pathologies, Stein said.

Technological advances, rule changes and new tackling techniques aim to make the sport safer so that it can survive. For so many players of yesteryear, the game provided a lifestyle beyond their wildest dreams before being cruelly subjected to painful retirement years and shorter life expectancies. Ray was one of the lucky ones, living 79 mostly full, happy years.

That’s about it for today. Have a good week.

Roll tide.