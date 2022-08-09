Cal Poly Announces Learned Athletes and Athletes of the Year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. – Jake Ritter and Emily Hallett two luminaries in the Cal Poly track and field program, have been honored for their work in the classroom.

Ritter, Cal Poly’s Big West Male Scholar-Athlete in 2020, has been named Cal Poly Male Scholar-Athlete of the year, while Hallett earned the same award among the women.

Winning the Cal Poly Male Athlete of the Year Award for the second year in a row is baseball shortstop Brooks Lee while beach volleyball stands out Tia Miric earned the honor of the Mustangs’ Female Athlete of the Year.

The awards were announced Monday by Athletics Director Cal Poly Don Oberhelman .

Ritter was second in the 5,000 and 10,000 at the 2022 Big West Track & Field Championships to take the All-Conference honors for a third time. The Granite Bay High School graduate moved to number 4 on Cal Poly’s all-time list in the 10,000 this spring with a time of 28:55.83 at the Stanford Invitational. The mark also qualified Ritter for the NCAA West Preliminaries for the second straight year, where he finished 22nd in the 10,000.

Ritter, who received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and is working toward a master’s degree, ran a personal best in the 8,000 meters this fall before his cross-country season was cut short due to an injury that prevented him from attempting three-turf. as the individual champion of the Big West.

Ritter, who holds the seventh fastest 5,000-meter time in school history, made Cal Poly’s Dean’s List in six separate quarters as a student.

During the 2022 track season, Hallett added her school records in the women’s weight throw (54 feet, 4.75 inches) and women’s hammer (200 feet, 11 inches). The Liberty High School (Madera) graduate took 21st place in the hammer throw in her second appearance in the NCAA West Preliminaries.

At the Big West Championships, Hallett was second in the hammer throw and was eight inches from a repeat as conference champion in the event. During the indoor season, Hallett placed fourth in the weight throw at the Arkansas Qualifier.

Hallett, who earned her Single Subject Teaching Credential in Biological Sciences and Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology, received a prestigious honor this year for her dedication in the classroom. She was named to the 2021-22 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Second Team. Hallett is the 12th student athlete in Cal Poly history to receive the CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and the first since 2019. She is also the fourth track and field athlete in school history to receive Academic All-America awards.

Hallett was one of three Big West student athletes selected to the 2021-22 CoSIDA All-District 8 Track & Field/Cross Country First Team, and she made the Dean’s List for three quarters at Cal Poly.

Lee earned five All-America honors for the second straight year on the diamond, claimed the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop in Division I, and was just the second player in Big West history to be named Big West Field Player of the Year two years in a row.

Last month, the San Luis Obispo High School graduate became the tallest Mustang drafted when the Minnesota Twins selected him eighth overall. Lee signed for $5.675 million last week and played his first four professional games in the Florida Complex League this weekend.

Brooks hit .357 in his second full season with Cal Poly with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 RBI’s. He led the Big West in hits, walks, doubles, homeruns, runs scored, RBI’s, slugging percentage and total bases and was second in batting average and percentage on base.

Fifth in the country in doubles, Lee produced a run of 19 and 12 games in 2022 and led the Mustangs with 26 multiple hits and 16 multiple RBI games. He joined Cal State Fullerton’s Mark Kotsay as the only two players in Big West history to earn the conference’s Field Player of the Year award twice.

Brooks, who missed nearly the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 season after knee and hamstring surgeries, earned 2021 co-Big West Player of the Year honors by hitting .342 with 10 home runs, 57 RBIs and a school-record 27 doubles. He has further cemented his bona fide reputation as one of the top college bats in the class by hitting very well for both Team USA and the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2021.

Miric capped off an outstanding Cal Poly career with an impressive 2022 campaign. Playing with freshmen Ella Connor 1 spot all season, Miric added to her long list of accolades. She and Connor finished the season with a record of 27-12, the second most wins by a Cal Poly pair in a single season in program history. They defeated 11 No. 1 pairs of top-20 teams.

She was named both an AVCA First Team All-American and First Team All-Big West after the season. She helped the Mustangs to their third consecutive Big West Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Miric leaves Cal Poly as one of the most decorated players in the program’s history. She is second all-time in program history for career wins with 98, is the first player in program history to be named an AVCA First Team All-American three times, and the first to become a First Team All-Big West honoree four times. named Big West Pair of the Year in 2019 with Crissy Jones . She helped the Mustangs win the program’s first three Big West Championships and reach the NCAA tournament and was part of the first NCAA tournament win in 2021.

Out of the sand, she was a Big West All-Academic Honoree four times and was Cal Poly’s Big West Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2021.

Other female athletes nominated for the Athlete of the Year award included Hallett, women’s golfer Kaylyn Noh, volleyball star Tommi Stockham, tennis player Emily Ackerman, soccer midfielder Camille Lafaix and softball shortstop Maddie Amos.

Male athletes nominated for the award included basketball guard Trevon Taylor, struggling All-Americans Bernie Truax (last year’s co-athlete) and Evan Wick, tennis star Noah Berry, track/cross country runner Aidan McCarthy swimming and diving freestyler Kieran McNulty, soccer linebacker Matt Shotwell and freshman golfer Baron Szeto.

Nikki Trucco of the women’s soccer program and men’s tennis player Fernando Fonseca, both sophomores, were named the Mustangs’ Big West Conference Scholar-Athletes of the Year in March.