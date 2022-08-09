Women’s cricket stars look to Olympic chance after Commonwealths

Female cricketers say they “would love to go to LA” to pursue Olympic glory after a remarkably successful Commonwealth Games debut.

Australia defeated India by nine runs in Sunday’s final in front of a big, rowdy crowd in Edgbaston to underline their status as the world’s best team.

New Zealand previously beat host country England by eight wickets to take the bronze medal.

Women’s cricket was first scheduled for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and had the spotlight to itself, with no matching men’s tournament.

It’s no secret that cricket leaders want to get the Twenty20 game – the version played in Birmingham – on the list of Olympic sports even at the Los Angeles Games in 2028, although that is a long shot.

Geoff Allardice, CEO of the International Cricket Council, said the Commonwealths had been a “fantastic 10 days of competition” to a packed crowd, describing it as a “great advert for the women’s game”.

England captain Nat Sciver agreed that the Birmingham tournament had been a huge shot in the arm for the women’s game.

“This Commonwealth Games has been an incredible experience and I think the crowd has shown that people really love coming to see any team,” she said.

“Having that new Commonwealth Games audience where everyone is happy to watch whatever sport is going on is something really special and something that only women’s cricket can help.

“I’d like to see cricket have an Olympics.”

Australian Ash Gardner, who took three wickets in Sunday’s final, would also enjoy the chance to play on the biggest sports podium.

“Being involved in a couple of World Cups ourselves and now the Commonwealth Games, it was something we cricketers probably never thought we would ever be involved in, but we’re certainly really happy to get away with a gold medal,” she said. .

– Huge crowds –

Gardner was struck by the impact of the tournament in Birmingham.

“You just have to look at how many people came to watch every game, even if England weren’t playing,” she said.

“It’s amazing to see people only support women’s cricket and the best thing about this whole event is it’s growing the game globally and that’s what we as cricketers want to do.”

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said the women’s cricketers put on a “great show”.

“Having played in many world events, this was definitely something very different and very special,” she said.

“Fingers crossed, we have our foot in the door and there are still a few Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.”

She said women’s sport was on the crest of a wave – a week after England’s female footballers won the European Championship in front of a huge crowd at Wembley.

“It’s built on years and years of female players struggling with full-time jobs,” she said.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today, reaping the rewards, without those women laying the platform, the foundation for us to be here.”

