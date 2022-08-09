Chicago Blackhawks Sign Andreas Athanasiou: Exploration Report, Analysis, Highlights

With the Blackhawks in rebuilding mode, they didn’t sign long-term free agents this summer. Instead, they picked up some players with one-year deals to potentially compete against the NHL Trade Deadline in 2023. One of those players is Andreas Athanasioua fast midfielder who missed much of last season due to injuries and COVID-19.

Prepared by the Detroit Red Wings with the fourth round in the 2012 NHL Draft (110th overall), Athanasiou skated in 294 games with Detroit over a five-year period and produced 154 points (83 G, 71 A). He was able to score 0.71 points per game during the 2018-19 season (30-24-54 in 76 games), but for most of his career he hovered around 0.45 points per game.

After a short stint of 13 games with the 2019-20 Edmonton Oilers nine games in the regular season and four in the bubble playoffs in which he had only two points (1 G, 1 A), Athanasiou signed with the Los Angeles kings, where he has been for the past two seasons. It was a good move for the forward as he was immediately placed in a top six role on a young but up and coming roster. While Athanasiou could only make 28 games with the Kings last season, his production rate of 0.61 PPG (11 G, 6 A) was the best in years.

While Athanasiou is known for his speed, his recording quality and quantity have been the biggest influence on his production over the years. His rate of 10.22 shots per 60 places him in the 93rd percentile for the league and his 4.63 chances per 60 are in the 63rd percentile. Unsurprisingly, Athanasiou generated a lot of shots from the rush: 13.51 per 60, good for the 97th percentile. But he was also very good outside the cycle: 11.97 per 60, good for the 83rd percentile. Part of this is probably due to the Kings being a strong shot and chance generating team in general, but Athanasiou fitted that system perfectly with his style of play.

As a result, Athanasious had 1.55 goals per 60 last season put him in the league’s 91st percentile. To put that in perspective, Alex DeBrincat had a score of 1.44 goals per 60. The caveat here is that Athanasious’ sample size is much smaller: DeBrincat played in 50 games more and averaged about five minutes per game more than Athanasiou, but it goes to show that Athanasious shooting habits can result in strong goal production under the right circumstances, especially if he’s allowed any open ice.

As is typical for a shoot-first player, Athanasiou wasn’t great at assisting with shots or goals. His setup rate (2.11), probability of assist per 60 rate (2.32) and high probability of probability of assistance (0.72) were all below average. He was good at passing the middle lane at 1.01 per 60, but that was almost always outside the rush, where his assist speed was in the 66th percentile. Even with those lower numbers, Athanasious 0.84 assist percentage would have been top nine on the Blackhawks last season.

Interesting for a player with his skating prowess, Athanasiou is a mixed bag when it comes to getting into the zone. He doesn’t try to enter the zone very often, his 15.44 zone entries per 60 percent in only the 36th percentile, but when he does he is very successful: he has 67.5 percent possession (85th percentile ), his percentage of 5.02 submissions leading to scoring chances per 60 (94th percentile) is strong, and his individual shot numbers from a rush have already been mentioned above. It’s likely that Athanasiou wasn’t the main player on his line designated for zone-entry in Los Angeles, but hell will surely get more chances with the Blackhawks given their lack of transition ability in their forward-thinking group.

Zone exits were the opposite for Athanasiou: He was very good with the Kings getting the puck out of the defensive zone. He was in the 76th percentile in zone exit attempts (8.29 per 60) and in the 59th percentile in successful exits (60 percent exits with possession). While his carry output number may seem low, just in the 26th percentile, that’s to be expected given most teams don’t have attackers carrying the puck out of the defensive zone. Athanasious zone exit rate via pass was above average: in the 61st percentile. Given that leaving the zone was a skill the Blackhawks lacked to an absurd degree last season, hopefully Athanasious’s ability in exiting the zone will translate with his new team.

The main area that Athanasiou is missing is the defensive side of the game. There are far fewer tracked defensive stats, but he’s never been good at helping to suppress shots. Most of his scores against 56.42 shots against per 60, 28.71 shots against and 29.22 goals against per 60 were in the bottom five on the Kings last season. To put them in perspective, those numbers are pretty much in line with Patrick Kanes’ defensive numbers, which is probably appropriate considering they’re both players who only play offensively (although Kane is clearly a significantly higher producer on offense). Athanasious equally strength defense goals over substitution (minus-0.8) were in the 20th percentile last season and 10th percentile (min-1.2) for the last three seasons.

Ultimately, Athanasiou was a solid mid-six player who focuses on generating attacks because of his strong skating and shooting skills, but he is a weaker performer when it comes to the defensive side of the ice. He probably won’t set the league on fire with his production while on the Blackhawks, and he won’t necessarily help with the defensive woes Chicago has. But that’s good: he’s a placeholder for a portion of the season that will hopefully be flipped next spring for future assets as long as Athanasiou can stay healthy.