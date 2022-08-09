MRI reveals more serious knee injury in New York Jets’ Mekhi Becton than originally thought, source says

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – An MRI exam of Mekhi Becton’s right knee revealed a more serious injury than initially expected, a source told ESPN Monday night, raising fears that the start of the New York Jets could be indefinitely sidelined put.

The 2020 first-round pick-up injured the same knee that required season-end surgery in September, but this was described as a “different” injury, the source said. Becton will undergo additional tests on Tuesday to make a diagnosis, but the level of care from the Jets was elevated after receiving the MRI results. A source said the assumption is that Becton, 23, will be missing a lot of time.

A source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Becton sustained an injury to his kneecap (kneecap).

Becton appeared to hurt the knee during an early O-line exercise Monday morning. He stumbled around a bit, but stayed in practice. Minutes later, in the second game of an 11-on-11 period, Becton fell backwards after being shuffled by John Franklin-Myers on the defensive. Becton’s right foot seemed to get caught in the grass, perhaps bending his knee awkwardly.

Becton removed his shoulder pads and immediately stumbled into the locker room with members of the training staff.

He started wearing a knee brace on Friday, an indication that he may be beginning to feel uncomfortable. A source said it was nothing more than typical training camp pain.

After Monday’s practice, coach Robert Saleh was cautiously optimistic, saying preliminary tests showed no serious injury. Based on what doctors told him, he said the knee was “stable” and the MRI was a precaution.

“As of now, it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but — knock on wood — hopefully it stays that way,” Saleh said.

For Becton, who has a history of injuries and fitness issues, any time lost can be potentially significant. At the end of Monday, the Jets signed well-traveled veteran Caleb Benenoch (23 career starts) to a one-year deal. They remain interested in free agent tackle Duane Brown, a five-time Pro Bowl roster who visited them this weekend.

Becton injured his right knee in the 2021 season opener and never played again, even though the team initially called it a four- to six-week return from surgery.

With Becton’s latest injury — and with backup swing tackle Conor McDermott sidelined for one to two weeks with a sprained ankle — there’s a greater sense of urgency to add an experienced tackle. Starting left tackle George Fant is also returning from knee surgery, although he is healthy and practicing.

Saleh downplayed the team’s interest in Brown, saying the Jets have “so much great talent” in tackle and that Brown would be a luxury.

“It doesn’t cause any panic in my head at all,” Saleh said. “A man like Duane is a bonus.”

But that was before the MRI results.

Becton has only started 14 out of 33 games in two seasons, including six games he missed due to various injuries. His weight became a major storyline last season, when he reached about 400 pounds as he recovered from surgery.

He was overweight during the June mini-camp, which frustrated the organization, but he trained for camp at the facility and reported in acceptable form. Saleh praised Becton for getting through the first nine practice sessions as he worked his way back to football form.

Now it can be a challenge if he has to run out of time.

“We’ll see if he takes time off,” Saleh said. “Obviously you’re worried about everyone. … You just don’t want to get into a fitness deficit. He’s a big man. He’s done his very best and he’s done everything he’s been asked to do. Hopefully, he checks well as we think he will and he can continue on this track. I think he will be fine.”

By nightfall, that optimism had faded.