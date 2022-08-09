Sports
Ohio State Football Ranked No. 2 in Coaches Poll
Ohio State is No. 2 in the soccer preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.
It is behind only the top-ranked Alabama, receiving 54 of the 66 available first-place votes.
The Buckeyes received five votes for first place and the defending champion of the College Football Playoff Georgia received six votes for first place. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3. Texas, which is ranked 19th, also took first place.
Ohio State Football News:Join the Ohio State Football Insider Text Group with Bill Rabinowitz and Joey Kaufman
Ohio State football:Scenes from the first day of autumn training camp
Ohio State Defense:How’s Ohio State’s secondary football going under new coordinator Jim Knowles?
The rest of the top five includes Clemson at number 4 and Notre Dame at number 5.
The high preseason rankings for the Buckeyes come as they are loaded on offense with a number of prominent returnees led by star quarterback CJ Stroud and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Ohio State was the last No. 2 in the 2020 preseason coaches poll, when they also brought back a Heisman Trophy finalist behind center. That was when Justin Fields entered his junior season.
With more uncertainty on the high profile position last August, they finished fourth.
The Buckeyes last topped the preseason coaches poll in 2015, when they came off a national championship.
Coach Ryan Day does not vote in the poll. Day did vote in his first season at the helm of the Buckeyes in 2019, but was not a voter in the past two seasons.
In addition to Ohio State, three other Big Ten teams were in the top 25, including Michigan at number 6, Michigan State at number 14, and Wisconsin at number 20.
Coming out of its historic Pac-12 title campaign, Utah starts at No. 8, its all-time high. The Big 12 claims the next three positions, although the Oklahomas’ preseason ranking at No. 9 is the lowest since 2015, and the Baylors at No. 10 is the highest since 2014. Oklahoma State rounds out the Big 12 trio that checks in at No. 11.
Top 10SEC candidates Alabama, Georgia and Texas & Mare joined No. 21 Kentucky, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Mississippi to give the conference a total of six ranked members to lead the poll. Kentucky has its highest preseason football ranking in the history of the program. Usual contender LSU, on the other hand, will open the season outside the Top 25 for the first time since 2000.
The ACC is next with five-ranked teams, with No. 13 North Carolina State and No. 19 Wake Forest claiming their highest-ever preseason rankings and defending champion Pittsburgh taking its highest starting position at No. 16 since 2010.
The Big 12 joins the Big Ten by having four ranked teams each. The Pac-12 has three and the American has a pair with No. 22 Cincinnati joined by No. 25 Houston. Notre Dame is the only independent ranked, as Brigham Young finishes fourth, in part by receiving votes.
The Associated Press’s preseason poll will be released later this month.
Top 25 College Football Rankings: Coaches Survey
- Alabama (13-2)
- Ohio State (11-2)
- Georgia (14-1)
- Clemson (10-3)
- Our Lady (11-2)
- Michigan (12-2)
- Texas A&M (8-4)
- Utrecht (10-4)
- Oklahoma (11-2)
- Baylor (12-2)
- Oklahoma State (12-2)
- Oregon (10-4)
- State of North Carolina (9-3)
- Michigan State (11-2)
- Southern California (4-8)
- Pittsburgh (11-3)
- Miami (Fla.) (7-5)
- Texel (5-7)
- Wake Forest (11-3)
- Wisconsin (9-4)
- Kentucky (10-3)
- Cincinnati (13-1)
- Arkansas (9-4)
- Mississippi (10-3)
- Houston (12-2)
Who Votes in the College Soccer Coach Poll?
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches consists of 66 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2022 season:
Here’s who votes in the coaches poll:
Tom Albin, Ohio; Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Marcus Arroyo, UNLV; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Brent Brennan, State of San Jose; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Coast Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, State of North Carolina; Stan Drayton, Temple; Sonny Dijken, TCU; Herm Edwards, Arizona State; Mike Elko, Duke; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fish, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwest; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Freedom; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Jeff Hafley, Boston College; Will Hall, Mississippi South; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, State of San Diego; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, State of Arkansas; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Rhett Lashlee, SME; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Tim Lester, West Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Chuck Martin, Miami, Ohio; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Joe Moorhead, Akron; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, navy; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Central Tennessee; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada.
USA TODAY contributed to this report.
Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.
