A-State Appoints Scott Kidd As Women’s Tennis Head Coach

08/08/2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (8/8/22) – Scott Kidd, a nine-time National Champion and seven-time Coach of the Year, has been named the sixth women’s tennis head coach in Arkansas history, Intercollegiate Athletics Vice Chancellor Jeff Purinton announced Monday.

With nearly 15 years of experience in head coaching, Kidd comes to the state of Arkansas after head coaching stops at Troy (men), Auburn-Montgomery (women), North Greenville University (men and women), and King College (men and women). He also spent three seasons as an assistant women’s tennis coach with Clemson.

“We are delighted to announce Scott Kidd as our new Chief Tennis Coach for Women,” said Purinton. “He has an excellent tennis background and works at multiple levels with numerous championships, NCAA tournament coaching experience and a Sun Belt title. Scott is a proven winner who has demonstrated the ability to identify and develop talent.

“I would like to thank (Senior Associate AD) Amy Holt for helping us lead this quest, as her knowledge as a former head tennis coach for women and college player was invaluable. During our conversations with Scott during this process, it became clear that he has a passion for helping student-athletes achieve success, both on and off the field. We look forward to Scott leading our women’s tennis program.”

For the past four years, Kidd has been the junior Davis Cup coach for the Cayman Islands. He was also Head Pro and Tournament/Program Director at the largest public tennis facility in the United States, Berry College’s Rome Tennis Center.

“It’s an honor to be elected Head Women’s Tennis Coach at Arkansas State,” Kidd said. I’m excited to get back into peer coaching, especially coaching women’s tennis where I’ve had the majority of my success. I will use all my previous years of experience and success to build a nationally ranked program at A-State. I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I want to thank Jeff Purinton and Amy Holt for believing in me. I also have to thank my very first coach, Mike Lindsey. I look forward to being a part of Arkansas State University Athletics!”

During his most recent coaching stop, Kidd was the head coach of men’s tennis at Troy from 2013-18. Kidd led the Trojans to the 2015 Sun Belt Championship and was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year. Troy went 25-7, 9-1 at home and 11-5 on the road, en route to the 2014-15 Sun Belt title. During his tenure at Troy, Kidd led the Trojans to a double match record of 66-51.

Kidd spent three seasons as an assistant coach for women’s tennis at Clemson from 2010-2013. He was the chief recruiter for all seven players of the 2013 team that advanced to the Sweet 16, consisting only of freshmen and sophomores. During his three seasons with the Tigers, he coached Keri Wong and Josipa Bek to the nation’s No. 1 doubles championship. The pair made it to the finals of the ITA Nationals, the ITA All-American and the NCAA Championships. In addition, he helped develop Yana Koroleva to the national singles quarterfinals in 2013, Clemson’s first to do so since 2005.

Kidd spent six seasons at Montgomery and was the head coach of the women’s tennis team from 2004-10 and the men’s tennis coach in 2009-10. He led the women’s team to five NAIA National Championships and also won the men’s championship in 2010. He was named Wilson/ITA National Women’s Coach of the Year in 2008 after winning a fourth consecutive National Championship.

Prior to becoming head coach at Auburn-Montgomery, Kidd was an assistant coach for the 2003-04 campaign. He spent the 2001-2003 seasons as the head coach of men’s and women’s tennis at North Greenville University, where he led both teams to the NCCAA Championship in 2002. He began his coaching career as the head coach of men’s and women’s tennis at King College in 2000- 01.

Born in Elba, Ala., Kidd received a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Virginia Intermont College in 2001 and a bachelor’s degree in general business administration from Auburn-Montgomery in 2010. Kidd has two sons, both in the military, Tristen Kidd and Jaden Kidd.

