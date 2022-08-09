IND settles for silver after 0-7 loss against AUS

read more

History beckons the Indian men’s hockey team as it looks set to end Australia’s dominance in the Commonwealth Games by taking home a first gold in the four-year flagship today. India has never won gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in the 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they have been able to achieve since hockey was introduced to the Games in 1998.

In contrast, the world’s No. 1 Australia was by far the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six gold medals to date.

So finishing on the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would certainly be a big task for India and they will have to go all out to achieve the elusive feat.

But the historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, after a 41-year hiatus, has given the Indian players a high level of confidence.

Already assured of silver, a gold from here will be the icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side would not be happy to miss such an opportunity.

But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts, as the Australians will not miss a single mistake by their opponents.

Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 victories over South Africa and host England to reach the final.

India’s backline led by the ever-trustworthy custodian PR Sreejesh will have to be sharp and cannot afford to make stupid mistakes as the Australians are expected to exert relentless pressure.

India’s midfield under captain Manpreet has been in fine form with Hardik Singh and Nilkanta Sharma showing sparks.

But it is the forward line that has been most impressive. Mandeep Singh was phenomenal up front with his great runs and dribbling skills in the D, while Akashdeep Singh also shone.

Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek have also looked menacing in the tournament so far.

One area that head coach Graham Reid would be concerned about is penalty corner execution, as India converted just one of seven against South Africa, despite having good drag flickers such as Harmanpreet, Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh and Rohidas in their ranks. were standing.

The reason behind India’s poor PC conversion rate on Saturday was South African goalkeeper Gowan Jones, who made fantastic saves several times over Harmanpreet and Co.

