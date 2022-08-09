Sports
Cal Poly Volleyball opens 2022 training camp Tuesday
This year’s team consists of 12 returners and seven newcomers. Five players return who played in at least 80 sets last season. The seven newcomers consist of six freshmen and one transfer.
The Most Anticipated Return For Cal Poly Fans Is Red Shirt Senior Versus Hitter Maia Dvoracek, who was forced to miss the entire season last season while recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in the spring of 2021. She last played in 2019 where she appeared on the scene in her first year as a starter. That year, she led the team, finishing second in the Big West in kills with 4.25 per set, alongside the top five in the nation in service ace. She was named a First Team All-Big West and an AVCA Third Team All-American, becoming the seventh Mustang in the program’s history to be named to one of three All-American teams.
In addition to Dvoracek, a lot of talent is returning, including two players who were All-Big West last season. outside batter Tommy Stockham is back for her second season with the Mustangs after taking First Team All-Big West honors last season after leading the team and finishing fourth in the Big West in kills with 3.54 per set. That included posting at least 20 kills five times and double-digit kills in 16 of the 20 conference matches.
Returning for her final season at middle blocker is senior Meredith Phillips, a starter since her freshman year. Phillips, a three-time All-Big West honoree, earned the All-Big West honorable mention last year after leading the Mustangs in blocks with 118, fifth in the conference and second on the team in kills.
Also back for her final season is senior setter Avalon DeNecochea, which ranks sixth in career assistance program history this year with 3,187. DeNecochea has started a game at the setter for the Mustangs each of the last three seasons. Last year she was second in the Big West in assists per set with an average of 10.31 and third on the team in blocks, digs and service aces.
Other Mustangs returnees include red shirt sophomore outside hitter Amy Hiatt who last year was third on the team in kills and fourth in blocks, sophomore middle blocker Kate Slack who was second in the team in blocks last season, and sophomore outside hitter Annabelle Thalken who had seven kills in three games last year.
They will be joined by seven newcomers who will come to make an impact. One of the most notable additions is that of junior libero Jolei Akima who made the move to Cal Poly after two years at Boise State. While with the Broncos, the Hawaii native played in all 50 Boise State games during her two years, starting with 20 of those at libero. Last season, she led the Broncos in digs and tied for second in service aces while helping them win a Mountain West Championship. In her two years there, she recorded double-digit digs 21 times.
Another notable addition is that of San Luis Obispo native Marina Warren. Warren, who also plans to play beach volleyball for the Mustangs, can play multiple spots in the lineup, from opposing hitter to outside hitter to center blocker. At San Luis Obispo High School, she was named All-Mountain League three years in a row. She is the first Central Coast local to play for the program since 2016.
The Mustangs will finish third in the Big West in 2021. Cal Poly has finished in the top three of the Big West standings each for the past six seasons.
They will kick off their 2022 season on August 26 on the road in Utah, Utah. They will have 10 non-conference games, all away from Mott Athletics Center. During that stretch, they play against teams such as UCLA, Pepperdine, Washington and Northern Colorado, all of which made it to the NCAA tournament last year.
The Mustangs’ first home game is the opening game of the Big West Conference on Sept. 23 against Long Beach State at 7 p.m.
