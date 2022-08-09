Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and footage. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about football, recruiting, basketball and more in Georgia. Tate Ratledge may be the most exciting option for the watch, but he’s not the only one for football in Georgia At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by Tate Ratledge anymore. He first broke through on the right-wing in 2021 in the starting line-up on G-Day. An encouraging sign for the red shirt freshman in his first spring training.

Then last fall he had perhaps the best fall camp of all and kicked off Georgia’s season – opener against Clemson. For a player who came to Georgia with a lot of promise, the attacking guard from Rome, Georgia, looked set to live up to the high expectations that come with being the No. 37 player in the 2020 recruiting class. In the early stages of the fall exercise, Ratledge resembles the player we saw last August. He seems to have a lot of power as evidenced by some of his impressive lifts in a recent video released by the Georgia Football Twitter account. He’s also once again taking first-team reps in the right waiting spot, and looks set to be ahead of one of the more contentious position fights this fall. Related: Georgia Football Practice Observations: Kirby Smart, Todd Monken Doesn’t Hold Back Coaching Freshman Georgia

What makes all this surprising is that Ratledge is coming back from a foot injury he sustained on the opening stage against Clemson. The grand opening of Ratledges turned out to be his grand closing for his second year in Athens. Georgia has been careful with Ratledge, both in terms of workload and praise. For someone as tall as Ratledge 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, a broken bone in your foot is not an easy injury to come back from. With all the pushing and stamping that comes with playing on the offensive line, it’s easy to see it getting injured again. You only have to look at a Dominick Blaylock to see what happens when a player re-injures himself, as the junior wide receiver missed the better part of two seasons after ripping the same ACL twice.