Sports
Tate Ratledge may be the most exciting option for the watch, but he’s not the only one for football in Georgia
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and footage. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about football, recruiting, basketball and more in Georgia.
Tate Ratledge may be the most exciting option for the watch, but he’s not the only one for football in Georgia
At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by Tate Ratledge anymore.
He first broke through on the right-wing in 2021 in the starting line-up on G-Day. An encouraging sign for the red shirt freshman in his first spring training.
Then last fall he had perhaps the best fall camp of all and kicked off Georgia’s season – opener against Clemson. For a player who came to Georgia with a lot of promise, the attacking guard from Rome, Georgia, looked set to live up to the high expectations that come with being the No. 37 player in the 2020 recruiting class.
In the early stages of the fall exercise, Ratledge resembles the player we saw last August. He seems to have a lot of power as evidenced by some of his impressive lifts in a recent video released by the Georgia Football Twitter account. He’s also once again taking first-team reps in the right waiting spot, and looks set to be ahead of one of the more contentious position fights this fall.
Related: Georgia Football Practice Observations: Kirby Smart, Todd Monken Doesn’t Hold Back Coaching Freshman Georgia
What makes all this surprising is that Ratledge is coming back from a foot injury he sustained on the opening stage against Clemson. The grand opening of Ratledges turned out to be his grand closing for his second year in Athens.
Georgia has been careful with Ratledge, both in terms of workload and praise. For someone as tall as Ratledge 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, a broken bone in your foot is not an easy injury to come back from. With all the pushing and stamping that comes with playing on the offensive line, it’s easy to see it getting injured again.
You only have to look at a Dominick Blaylock to see what happens when a player re-injures himself, as the junior wide receiver missed the better part of two seasons after ripping the same ACL twice.
That power aspect certainly plays into Ratledges’ hands. He is a lot bigger and stronger than Warren Ericson, who started 14 games on the right guard last season. Devin Willock and Xavier Truss are the veteran options who have both built closer to Ratledge’s. Redshirt freshman Dylan Fairchild may be as strong as Ratledge, though he is a year younger and even less experienced.
At this point, Ratledge seems to have the inner rim in the right waiting spot. Obviously, hell must keep working through Georgia’s scrimmages and trap practices to become the starting right guard once again.
This would pair him with McClendon, one of the top tacklers in the SEC.
He looks better and gets better every day, McClendon said of Ratledge. He gets well. He needs to get back in shape, but he’s getting better by the day.
Georgia’s offensive line has a nice mix of proven contributors and potential. If Ratledge can take the necessary steps forward, he could really help tie the offensive line together, just like the Big Lebowskis rug.
But Georgia, as it stands now, doesn’t feel the need to rush Ratledge back out. As last season showed, you don’t get extra points if you are your best in the first game of the season. It’s about helping the team win in the last game of the season. Remember, Broderick Jones didn’t start at the start of 2021, but got better over the course of the year so he could play a big part in the Alabama win.
Sources
2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/good-day-uga/georgia-football-tate-ratledge-offensive-guard/QCQTMVGWCFDCTA3NTEMACZIWXE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘This one will always be special’: PM Narendra Modi on women’s cricket team winning silver at CWG August 9, 2022
- 24 days to purdue football: Mitchell Fineran August 9, 2022
- Small earthquake occurred near Archdale August 9, 2022
- Donald Trump Says FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago Property – The Hollywood Reporter August 9, 2022
- Ezra Miller: ‘The Flash’ actor cited for burglary after allegedly stealing liquor from Vermont home August 9, 2022