Sports
2022 Canadian Open Betting Tips, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Betting 8/8
This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.
The Canadian Open kicks off with first-round action on Monday. While the ATP Masters 1000 in Montreal and WTA 1000 in Toronto will be the top healthy contenders in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively, the best of the best won’t have to play until the second round as the top eight places in both draws have byes . Monday’s match-ups include a high-profile underdog and a slumping men’s favorite, as well as a clash between U.S. Grand Slam champions on the women’s side. All match odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking out other mobile sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars.
All matches in this high profile hard court event are best of three sets. A mix of past players’ hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to cause disruption. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section treats players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bet section recommends tempting options in matchups considered closer to toss-ups.
Anger Alert
Andy Murray (+195) vs. Taylor Fritz
Fritz is coming off a disappointing loss to Murray’s British compatriot Daniel Evans at the Citi Open, in which the American lost several chances to finish the match in the second set before being overwhelmed by the heat and retiring 4-1 in the second set. the second set. the third. While Murray is no longer the player he was in his prime, he still knows how to move his opponent around the pitch and will ensure Fritz is physically challenged in what will be their first career encounter. If Fritz is still feeling the effects of the loss on Evans, be it physical or mental, Murray has the skill and experience needed to capitalize on and work the frustration out.
Honorable Mention:
Francisco Cerundolo (+205) to Karen Khachanov
Plug it in
Sloane Stephens (-175) vs. Sofia Kenya
None of these former Grand Slam champions have played their best tennis lately, but Kenin was on a completely different level from Stephens. As Stephens loses a run of four games, she has at least shown flashes of form that helped her win the 2017 US Open in 2022, capture her seventh career title in Guadalajara and reach the quarterfinals of the French Open. Kenin, on the other hand, has been a shadow of her former self all year and she recently returned from an extended absence due to an ankle injury. The 2020 Australian Open champion won her first two matches of 2022 in Adelaide but has since dropped all seven matches, winning just one set in that stretch. Until Kenin shows that she can at least be competitive, it’s safe to keep betting against her.
Beatriz Haddad Maia (-450) against Martina Trevisan
Haddad Maia is experiencing a breakout season, climbing to a career-high 25th in the standings and taking home the first two titles of her career en route to an overall record of 36-14. Meanwhile, Trevisan has struggled outside of a semifinal at the French Open. The six foot Italian struggles on the slow clay courts, but Trevisan’s lack of offensive ability tends to sink her against quality competition on faster surfaces as she is 0-4 against players in the top 120 on hard and grass courts this season and also has multiple losses for players ranked outside that range.
Honorable Mention:
Julia Putintseva (-600) vs. Katherine Sebov
Value Bet
Alex de Minaure (-145) against Denis Shapovalov
Shapovalov has recently found himself in a downward spiral, with a rotten 1-8 record in his last nine games. The 23-year-old Canadian has fond memories of this tournament, which hit the scene with a semi-final in 2017, but Shapovalov’s recent form suggests he will put up a tough fight against a tough opponent in the Minaur. The Australian won a hard court title in Atlanta in July to move up to 21st in the rankings, one spot ahead of Shapovalov. De Minaur is also leading their career 2-0, with both encounters coming on hard courts, so he must be considered the clear favorite here, even with the crowd against him.
Diego Schwartzman (-105) against Alexander Davidovich Fokina
Surprisingly, Davidovich Fokina is the slight favorite in this match, as Schwartzman holds a 20-place lead in the standings and a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head duels, all on hard courts. Davidovich Fokina has taken countless quality wins in 2022, beating Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at Monte Carlo and Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon, but this should still be regarded as Schwartzman’s game to lose. The twelfth-seeded Argentine is only 4-4 on hard court in 2022, but that is still clearly better than Davidovich Fokina’s 4-8 record on what appears to be the Spaniard’s least favorite surface.
Honorable Mention:
Mackenzie McDonald (-145) vs. Alex Molcan
Sources
2/ https://www.rotowire.com/tennis/article/2022-canadian-open-betting-picks-odds-predictions-and-tennis-best-bets-88-65049
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]port.exbulletin.com
- ‘This one will always be special’: PM Narendra Modi on women’s cricket team winning silver at CWG August 9, 2022
- 24 days to purdue football: Mitchell Fineran August 9, 2022
- Small earthquake occurred near Archdale August 9, 2022
- Donald Trump Says FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago Property – The Hollywood Reporter August 9, 2022
- Ezra Miller: ‘The Flash’ actor cited for burglary after allegedly stealing liquor from Vermont home August 9, 2022