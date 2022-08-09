2022 Canadian Open Betting Tips, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Betting 8/8

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The Canadian Open kicks off with first-round action on Monday. While the ATP Masters 1000 in Montreal and WTA 1000 in Toronto will be the top healthy contenders in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively, the best of the best won’t have to play until the second round as the top eight places in both draws have byes . Monday’s match-ups include a high-profile underdog and a slumping men’s favorite, as well as a clash between U.S. Grand Slam champions on the women’s side. All match odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking out other mobile sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars.

All matches in this high profile hard court event are best of three sets. A mix of past players’ hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to cause disruption. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section treats players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bet section recommends tempting options in matchups considered closer to toss-ups.

Anger Alert

Andy Murray (+195) vs. Taylor Fritz

Fritz is coming off a disappointing loss to Murray's British compatriot Daniel Evans at the Citi Open, in which the American lost several chances to finish the match in the second set before being overwhelmed by the heat and retiring 4-1 in the third. While Murray is no longer the player he was in his prime, he still knows how to move his opponent around the pitch and will ensure Fritz is physically challenged in what will be their first career encounter. If Fritz is still feeling the effects of the loss on Evans, be it physical or mental, Murray has the skill and experience needed to capitalize on and work the frustration out.

Honorable Mention:

Francisco Cerundolo (+205) to Karen Khachanov

Plug it in

Sloane Stephens (-175) vs. Sofia Kenya

None of these former Grand Slam champions have played their best tennis lately, but Kenin was on a completely different level from Stephens. As Stephens loses a run of four games, she has at least shown flashes of form that helped her win the 2017 US Open in 2022, capture her seventh career title in Guadalajara and reach the quarterfinals of the French Open. Kenin, on the other hand, has been a shadow of her former self all year and she recently returned from an extended absence due to an ankle injury. The 2020 Australian Open champion won her first two matches of 2022 in Adelaide but has since dropped all seven matches, winning just one set in that stretch. Until Kenin shows that she can at least be competitive, it’s safe to keep betting against her.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (-450) against Martina Trevisan

Haddad Maia is experiencing a breakout season, climbing to a career-high 25th in the standings and taking home the first two titles of her career en route to an overall record of 36-14. Meanwhile, Trevisan has struggled outside of a semifinal at the French Open. The six foot Italian struggles on the slow clay courts, but Trevisan’s lack of offensive ability tends to sink her against quality competition on faster surfaces as she is 0-4 against players in the top 120 on hard and grass courts this season and also has multiple losses for players ranked outside that range.

Honorable Mention:

Julia Putintseva (-600) vs. Katherine Sebov

Value Bet

Alex de Minaure (-145) against Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov has recently found himself in a downward spiral, with a rotten 1-8 record in his last nine games. The 23-year-old Canadian has fond memories of this tournament, which hit the scene with a semi-final in 2017, but Shapovalov’s recent form suggests he will put up a tough fight against a tough opponent in the Minaur. The Australian won a hard court title in Atlanta in July to move up to 21st in the rankings, one spot ahead of Shapovalov. De Minaur is also leading their career 2-0, with both encounters coming on hard courts, so he must be considered the clear favorite here, even with the crowd against him.

Diego Schwartzman (-105) against Alexander Davidovich Fokina

Surprisingly, Davidovich Fokina is the slight favorite in this match, as Schwartzman holds a 20-place lead in the standings and a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head duels, all on hard courts. Davidovich Fokina has taken countless quality wins in 2022, beating Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at Monte Carlo and Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon, but this should still be regarded as Schwartzman’s game to lose. The twelfth-seeded Argentine is only 4-4 on hard court in 2022, but that is still clearly better than Davidovich Fokina’s 4-8 record on what appears to be the Spaniard’s least favorite surface.

Honorable Mention:

Mackenzie McDonald (-145) vs. Alex Molcan