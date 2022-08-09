India vs Australia Hockey Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final: IND grabs silver medal, crash to 0-7 defeat vs AUS





08 Aug 2022 18:30 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: FULL TIME! INDIA GET THE SILVER MEDAL! It is full and complete domination by Australia as they win 7-0. Silver medal for India! India 0-7 Australia, end of quarter 4 | FT 08 Aug 2022 18:28 IST India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Match 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: GOOD SAVE DOOR SREEJESH! Ogilvey gets a cross-field pass into the right side of the Indian circle and hammers in a shot, but Sreejesh blocks it! India 0-7 Australia, Quarter 4 08 Aug 2022 18:22 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: India works hard for a consolation goal! With seven minutes to go, India is working hard on a consolation goal. But they just can’t get past the Australian midfield! India 0-7 Australia, Quarter 4 08 Aug 2022 18:14 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Final: IT’S BRASS AND NOW 7-0! A great ball down the right wing for Australia and then there is a cross in the circle, which converts at the far post! India 0-7 Australia, Quarter 4 Aug 08 2022 18:12 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Final: Quarter 4 Begins! Quarter 4 begins and India needs luck to even think of a comeback now! India 0-6 Australia, Quarter 4 08 Aug 2022 18:11 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: Quarter 3 Ends! Quarter 3 draws to a close and Australia has extended their lead to 6-0 vs India. India 0-6 Australia, end of quarter 3 Aug 08 2022 18:07 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Match, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: It’s now another goal for Australia! With less than four minutes to go, Ogilvey puts in a ball from the right wing and it is converted by Australia! India 0-6 Australia, Quarter 3 08 Aug 2022 18:06 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: India Loses the Ball! With four minutes to go, Lalit gets the ball in the left wing and tries to drift into the circle but loses the ball. India 0-5 Australia, Quarter 3 08 Aug 2022 18:00 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: Australia Maintains Dominance! With nine minutes to go into this quarter, Australia maintains their dominance. India tries, but they can’t get past the Aussie defense and midfield! India 0-5 Australia, Quarter 3 08 Aug 2022 17:53 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: QUARTER 3 STARTS! Quarter 3 begins and India wants to make a comeback against Australia! India 0-5 Australia, Quarter 3 Aug 08 2022 17:44 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: QUARTER 2 ENDS! PEACE! Quarter 2 is over and it’s rest! Australia has been absolutely ruthless and it’s pretty much been a one-way street! India 0-5 Australia, end of quarter 2 | HT 08 Aug 2022 17:40 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Match, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: ITS 5-0! Dropped into the circle and the rebound comes from Sreejesh in the heart of the circle. The Australian player scores! India 0-5 Australia, Quarter 2 Aug 08 2022 17:36 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: WICKHAM SCORES! Australia storms past India’s midfield and drills a pass to Wickham, which is unmarked and cuts it past Sreejesh, four minutes to go! Green card for India too! India 0-4 Australia, Quarter 2 08 Aug 2022 17:35 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Game, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: Manpreet Singh Gets Away, Holds His Right Shoulder! Injury scares India with five minutes to go in this quarter as Manpreet gets away holding his right shoulder. India 0-3 Australia, Quarter 2 Aug 08 2022 17:33 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: FINE DISPLAY OF SKILL BY ROHIDAS! A pass across Akashdeep’s midfield with less than six minutes to go. Rohidas receives it and storms down the right flank, pretending to enter the circle and making a cross. Akashdeep can’t convert on the reverse side! India 0-3 Australia, Quarter 2 08 Aug 2022 17:30 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: Australia has a third! Another penalty corner with less than minutes to go and Sreejesh saves, but Australia jumps in the second rebound! India 0-3 Australia, Quarter 2 08 Aug 2022 17:29 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: BIG SAVE DOOR SREEJESH! With nine minutes to go, Australia gets a penalty corner. Sreejesh jumps to block the drag move! India 0-2 Australia, Quarter 2 Aug 08 2022 17:21 IST India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Match 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: Quarter 2 Begins! Quarter 2 begins and Australia opens with a 2-0 lead against India! India 0-2 Australia, Quarter 2 Aug 08 2022 17:20 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: Quarter 1 Ends! Quarter 1 ends and India trailing Australia 0-2! They have been outsmarted in all departments by the Aussies! India 0-2 Australia, Quarter 1 ends Aug 08 2022 17:18 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: AUSTRALIA MAKE IT 2-0! Amazing counter-attack from Australia and then Ogilvie loses for a tap on an empty target! 1 minute to go! India 0-2 Australia, Quarter 1 Aug 08 2022 17:12 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Match, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: AUSTRALI HAS THEIR LEAD! A penalty corner with six minutes to go and the drag flick goes past Sreejesh, under him for a goal! India 0-1 Australia, Quarter 1 08 Aug 2022 17:10 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Game, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: PENALTY CORNER FOR AUSTRALI! A loose foot from Varun inside the circle and the Aussies get a penalty corner with about seven minutes to go! Sreejesh gets the right foot to the drag move and saves him! India 0-0 Australia, Quarter 1 Aug 08 2022 17:03 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: India Trying to Build Some Momentum! After nearly conceding a goal, India is now trying to build up with 13 minutes left in this quarter. They don’t want the Aussies to have much of the ball! India 0-0 Australia, Quarter 1 08 Aug 2022 17:00 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: The Action Begins! Quarter 1 begins and India takes on Australia in their quest for their first gold CWG hockey medal! India 0-0 Australia, Quarter 1 08 Aug 2022 16:59 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Final Live: Australia Plays XI Charter (GK), Wickham, Dawson, Ockenden, Whetton, Simmonds, Zalewski (C), Ogilvie, Beale, Brand, Hayward 08 Aug 2022 16:55 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 Finals Live: Pre-match Formalities! Both teams march in for their respective pre-match formalities! 08 Aug 2022 16:52 IST India vs Australia, Men’s Gold Medal Hockey Match, 2022 Commonwealth Games Final Live: India Playing XI Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shamsher, Nilakanta, Abhishek, Lalit 08 Aug 2022 16:47 IST India vs Australia, CWG 2022 final: India’s record against Australia Australia has won more than 65 percent of the matches between the two sides and their biggest margin of victory was the 8-0 win against India in the 2010 CWG. India last faced Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and slumped to a 7-1 defeat. Aug 08 2022 16:26 IST India vs Australia, CWG 2022 final: just over half an hour to go So far, PV Sindhu has completed India’s gold medal. Lakshya Sen is engaged in a battle with Malaysian Ng Tze Yong in men’s singles, while G Sathiyan is involved in an equally intense bronze medal match against England’s Paul Drinkhall in men’s singles. 08 Aug 2022 16:21 IST IND vs AUS Hockey CWG Final Live: Australia Tournament Well, Australia hasn’t exactly had an easy run to the final. They dominated the group stage, winning all four of their matches, but only scoring two goals more than India. In the semi-final they had a rather heated clash with England which they won 3-2 largely thanks to a controversial third goal. That semi-final victory, however, is a lesson on how Australia never gives up. They were left 2-0, after which they turned on the game and completely dominated England. 08 Aug 2022 16:05 IST IND vs AUS Men’s Hockey Finals Live: PC Execution in India It may seem like India’s PC conversion rate is a bit of an issue when you consider their semi-final draw against South Africa. India could only convert one of the seven PCs they had. The fact remains, however, that this was down to South African goalkeeper Gowan Jones, who put in one of the most memorable individual appearances in CWG history to keep India out. Aug 08 2022 15:53 ​​IST IND vs AUS, CWG 2022 Hockey: India’s Tournament So Far India definitely deserves finalists. They started with an 11–0 win over Ghana, which proved crucial in taking England to the semi-finals by goals scored. India then played a 4-4 draw with England and got a four-goal lead in the match, but recovered from that by beating Canada 8-0 and Wales 4-1 to advance. In the semi-final they had a rather blood-curdling match with South Africa which they eventually won 3-2. Aug 08 2022 15:43 IST IND vs AUS, CWG 2022 Hockey Final: Aussie Dominance Men’s hockey was first introduced at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, Kuala Lumpur, the same year that men’s ODI cricket was played at the Games. Men’s cricket has not appeared since, but hockey has become a staple of the Games and Australia has been perennial champions. In the six finals they have played so far, Australia defeated Malaysia 4-0 (1998), New Zealand 5-2 (2002), Pakistan 3-0 (2006), India 8-0 (2010), India 4 -0 (2014) and New Zealand 2-0. Aug 08 2022 15:38 IST India vs Australia, CWG 2022 final: Hello and welcome! Few teams have dominated an event in the CWG as Australia has in men’s hockey. Not only have they won every final that has ever taken place, but also when they canter. However, this Indian team looks set to be a very different challenge and it will be a surprise if they too collapse, just like every other team in CWG history that has met Australia in the final. This is going to be an interesting finale to say the least.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games/india-vs-australia-live-score-commonwealth-games-2022-final-ind-aus-win-men-s-hockey-gold-medal-match-cwg-101659951717778.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos