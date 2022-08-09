Montana State’s Single-Game Football Tickets for 2022 on sale starting Monday, August 8 at 10 a.m.









Martel Construction american football

8/8/2022 9:36:00 AM MSU sports information Reserved seats remain available for MSU .’s first five regular season home games

BOZEMAN, Montana Single tickets for the 2022 state football season in the state of Montana will be on sale starting Monday, August 8 at 10:00 AM. Bobcat fans bought a record 10,600 season tickets, up 15 percent from 2021. That limits single-game reserved tickets to just under 1,400 for the team’s first five regular home games. The Cat-Griz regular season finale is sold out. Standing-only tickets will become available for any home game after that game sells out, which happened for any of the Bobcats’ regular season games in 2021. The Bobcat Ticket Office is already selling standing tickets to this year’s Cat-Griz game. Reserved tickets in the Sonny Holland End Zone start at $25, with sideline seats starting at $45. These can be purchased from 10 a.m. Monday, and fans are encouraged to purchase online to select their own seats and receive a digital ticket immediately.Fans can also call the Bobcat Ticket Office at 406-994-2287. Montana State’s 2022 football season kicks off on September 3, when the Cats host McNeese for the annual Gold Rush Game. That game mirrors the 2002 Division I-AA Playoff showdown between the two teams, who secured a playoff spot a week after the Bobcats won the Big Sky and won for the first time since 1984 with a win over the Grizzlies in Missoula. #GoCatsGo

