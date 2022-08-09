The girls tennis players you need to know for the 2022 season





HighSchoolOT previews the upcoming girls’ tennis season with its annual watch list, which highlights players from the state’s six area codes in multiples of a typical starting lineup of six. The three area codes with the largest cities (919, 704 and 336) have 12 players, while the rest have six. Area code 919, the home of the Triangle, has 10 returning HSOT players from all states from last year’s team, while the 704, home of the greater Charlotte area, has seven. HSOT Tennis Watch Lists For Girls 919 Watch List Mia Caruna, Leesville Road (Sophomore) HSOT 2nd Team All States

Olivia Corcoran, Green Hope (junior) HSOT 1st Team All States

Celeste Davis, Cardinal Gibbons (Sophomore)

Sasha Degroff, Broughton (senior)

Jill Gruber, Millbrook (junior) two-time HSOT all-state (1st team in 2020-21, 2nd in 2021)

Julianne Izod, Apex Friendship (junior) HSOT 1st Team All States

Sieun Lee, Heritage (junior) HSOT 2nd Team All-State

Clara Mast, East Chapel Hill (junior) two-time HSOT all-state (2nd team both times)

Samantha Slowik, Jordan (Junior) HSOT 1st Team All States

Ella Strickler, Carrboro (senior) 2-time HSOT all-state (2nd team both times)

Nousha Tehrani, Cary Academy (senior) two-time HSOT all-state (3rd team in 2020-21, HM in 2021)

Brianna Viets, Cary (junior) two-time HSOT all-state (1st team in 2020-21, 2nd in 2021) 704 Watch List Emma Carver, North Lincoln (Sophomore)

Sophia Harris, Charlotte Christian (Sophomore) HSOT 1st Team All States

Madison Hill, Jay M. Robinson (Junior) HSOT 1st Team All States

Rennie Liu, Forestview (junior) two-time HSOT all-state (3rd team in 2020-21, 2nd in 2021)

Anne Mason MooreMyers Park (junior)

Jeslyn Pratiknjo, Marvin Ridge (Junior) HSOT 3rd Team All States

Shruthi Ramireddy, Ardrey Kell (junior)

Reese Sager, Marvin Ridge (Sophomore) HSOT 1st Team All States

Anna Torstrick, Charlotte Country Day (sophomore)

Miera Volk, Hough (senior) HSOT 3rd team all states

Merritt Wilson, Marvin Ridge (senior) two-time HSOT all-state (3rd team both times)

Millie Wimbs, Salisbury (junior) 336 Watch List Audrey Chen, Page (senior)

Carrie Marion, Mount Airy (sophomore)

Tara Martin, East Surry (senior) HSOT HM all states

Samantha McEachran, West Forsyth (junior)

Kendall Parr, Greensboro Day (Senior)

Audrey Serb, Southwest Guilford (senior) 910 Watch List Elena Berg, Hogwarts (senior)

Brooke Bieniek, Cape Fear (senior) HSOT 3rd team all-state

Sophia Catino, New Hanover (Sophomore) HSOT 2nd Team All States

Brooke LaFrenz, Pinecrest (senior) 2-time HSOT all-state (2nd team both times)

Annie Lieberman, Terry Sanford (junior)

Tyne Ross, Union Pines (junior) 252 Watch List Caroline Adkins, Fike (junior) HSOT HM all states

McKinley Battle, Rocky Mount (Sophomore)

Olivia Pannell, Faith Christian of Rocky Mount (senior)

Katherine Pollock, Washington (senior)

Michela Robinette, Oakwood School (junior)

Edie Yount, J. H. Rose (junior) 828 Watch List Alexa Allison, Newton Conover (senior)

Tori Knight, West Henderson (senior)

Sophia Kolmel, AC Reynolds (senior)

Olivia Pursley, Hendersonville (Senior) HSOT 3rd Team All States

Catherine Rennard, Asheville Trailblazers (freshmen)

Mary Grace Rennard, Asheville Trailblazers (sophomore) two-time HSOT all-state (2nd team in 2020-21, 1st team in 2021)

