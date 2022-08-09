Purdue Announces Home Non-Conference Slate





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. The Purdue women’s basketball team unveiled the home portion of its 2022-23 non-conference list with five games scheduled at Mackey Arena, as well as an exhibit. head coach Katie Gearlds begins her second season at the helm of her alma mater and first with a full outdoor season. The Boilermakers return their top two scorers from a season ago in Madison Layden and Abbey Ellis . senior security guard Jeanae Terry who became the first player in Purdue history to record multiple triple-doubles is also back for Purdue. In addition to the eight returning players, a quartet of newcomers will try to impress at West Lafayette. 2022 WAC Player of the Year Caitlyn Harper and 2020 MVC Preseason Player of the Year Lasha Petree experience, while freshmen Lilly Stoddard and Addison Potts will make their West Lafayette debut this season. Purdue opens the 2022-23 season with a November 10 matchup against Marshall. Purdue then takes on Murray State on Nov. 13, Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Nov. 17, and Indiana State on Nov. 20 to complete a four-game homestand to start the year. Illinois State will come to Mackey on December 11 to wrap up the home portion of the non-conference schedule. Purdue’s only tune-up will take place on November 6 against Purdue Northwest at Mackey Arena. The announcement adds to parts of the non-conference schedule announced earlier in the summer. The Boilermakers will receive Syracuse for the first time as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on November 30. Purdue returns to the Cancun Challenge from November 24-26 to take on Harvard, Florida State and Oklahoma State. Tipping times and televised assignments, as well as the final two non-conference sides and the full Big Ten schedule, will be revealed at a later date. MATCHUP INFO Nov 10 | Marshall | Mackey Arena Purdue topped Marshall 70-60 in the first meeting between the two sides last year. The Boilermakers are 40-7 all-time in home openers.

Nov 13 | State Murray | Mackey Arena Purdue has a 1-0 series lead against Murray State, after a 71-25 win on December 12, 2010.

November 17 | SIUE | Mackey Arena The Boilermakers and Cougars will meet for the third time in history and the first since 2012. Purdue won the first two matchups.

Nov 20 | Indiana State | Mackey Arena Despite only 95 miles between Purdue and Indiana State, the two sides have not played since December 4, 1999. The Sycamores lead 11-9 in the series, but Purdue has won the last six games.

December 11 | State of Illinois | Mackey Arena Purdue will face the state of Illinois for the third time since 1991. The Boilermakers took a 76-64 road win last season, led by Ellis’ Abbey 20 points.

