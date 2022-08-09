Sports
13 Things You Need To Know About FCS Preseason Football Top 25 Rankings
The preseason STATS Perform Top 25 is here for the FCS football season starting August 27. Here’s what you need to know about the first ranking.
No. 1
Fresh off its ninth FCS championship in the past 11 years, North Dakota State is entering the season as No. 1 at the top of the polls. The Bison returns the championship’s most outstanding player in fullback Hunter Luepke on offense, while the defense has a talent such as defending defender Micheal Tutsie.
Voting first
Although the state of North Dakota is the reigning champion, it did not get all 54 votes for first place. Two votes went to South Dakota State, the only team to beat the Bison in 2021. The Jackrabbits advanced to the FCS semifinals last year.
The MVFC is strongly at the top
Missouri State and Southern Illinois join the two Dakota schools in the top 10. This quartet gives the Missouri Valley Football Conference the most top 10 teams of any FCS conference.
The great sky is deep
The Big Sky leads all FCS conferences with six entries in the top 25 preseason. Rivals No. 3 Montana and No. 4 Montana State lead a fraught conference, filled with quality teams. Defending champion Sacramento State is seventh, while No. 13 Eastern Washington, No. 20 Weber State and No. 25 UC Davis round out the rankings.
Tradition Forces Are Gone
After the latest wave of Division I football reshuffles, traditional FCS powerhouses Jacksonville State, James Madison and Sam Houston have disappeared from the FCS rankings. James Madison is FBS in 2022, while Jacksonville State and Sam Houston are ineligible for the poll.
When. 8 Kennesaw State
The Owls won the Big South title last season and All-American quarterback Xavier Shepherd returns at bottom center. With a dominant hasty attack leading the way, a top-10 ranking is well deserved.
George Quarles
Head Coach George Quarles is kicking off his collegiate career as a head coach at ETSU, starting with the No. 11. The Buccaneers advanced to the FCS quarterfinals last year and are set to compete again for the SoCon title.
mocs
Number 12 Chattanooga will enter 2022 as the highest-ranked team not to make the 2021 FCS playoffs. The Mocs finished 6-5 last season, but returned two of the best linemen in the FCS in offensive lineman Curtis McClendon and defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell.
HBCUs
No. 15 Jackson State is the only HBCU football program to be in the top 25 preseason. The Tigers return Jerry Rice Award-winning quarterback Shedeur Sanders in head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ third year at the helm. Jackson State also brings in the best recruit in the class of 2022 in wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter.
The other HBCUs receiving votes in the poll for the season were Florida A&M (78), South Carolina State (13) and North Carolina A&T (4).
No. 16 Holy Cross
No. 16 Holy Cross returns as one of the best defenses in the FCS, with the potential to dominate the Patriot League. Led by linebacker Jacob Dobbs, the way the Crusaders perform in non-conference play will likely determine how high they rise in the rankings.
Delaware and Weber State
After underperforming in 2021, No. 19 Delaware and No. 20 Weber State start the 2022 season just inside the top 20 of the rankings. Both teams faced injuries from key contributors last year; it will be interesting to see how each team performs if everyone stays healthy.
Playoff teams miss the cut
The following 2021 FCS playoff teams failed to make the top 25 of the preseason rankings:
- Davidson
- Florida A&M
- Sacred Heart
- south dakota
South Dakota was two votes away from the final preseason rankings, while Davidson was the only 2021 playoff team not to receive any votes. The Pioneer League and NEC were the only two conferences without their 2021 playoff participating champions in the preseason rankings.
Week 1 matches
The preseason rankings provided a must-see season opening match. Here’s the lone ranked vs. ranked matchup entering week 1:
Here are the full preseason rankings for August 8, 2022:
|ranking
|School (votes first)
|2021 record
|Points
|1
|State of North Dakota (52)
|14-1
|1,348
|2
|State of South Dakota (2)
|11-4
|1,285
|3
|Montana
|10-3
|1,218
|4
|state of Montana
|12-3
|1,203
|5
|Missouri state
|8-4
|1.066
|6
|Villanova
|10-3
|997
|7
|State of Sacramento
|9-3
|991
|8
|Kennesaw State
|11-2
|959
|9
|Southern Illinois
|8-5
|915
|10
|Stephen F. Austin
|8-4
|813
|11
|ETSU
|11-2
|750
|12
|Chattanooga
|6-5
|562
|13
|Eastern Washington
|10-3
|538
|14
|UIW
|10-3
|533
|15
|Jackson State
|11-2
|515
|16
|Holy Cross
|10-3
|503
|17
|Southeast Louisiana
|9-4
|440
|18
|UT Martin
|10-3
|404
|19
|Delaware
|5-6
|401
|20
|Weber State
|6-5
|391
|21
|Northern Iowa
|6-6
|289
|22
|Rhode Island
|7-4
|242
|23
|Mercer
|7-3
|215
|24
|Richmond
|6-5
|166
|25
|UC Davis
|8-4
|153
