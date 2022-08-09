Australian cricketer plays Comm Games final despite positive Covid test





Star batter Tahlia McGrath tested positive for Covid-19 but was still allowed to help Australia win the Commonwealth Games’ first gold medal awarded in women’s cricket by beating India by nine runs in Monday’s final in Edgbaston. Australian cricketer Tahlia McGrath, far right, celebrates with her teammates after winning the first Commonwealth Games gold medal. (Source: Associated Press) The top-ranked Australia was pushed to the brink by India, led superbly by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, before claiming seven wickets in the last five overs for the win. There was drama midway through Australia’s innings when the team confirmed McGrath had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game. If the game had been played in Australia, McGrath would not have been able to play. But the rules for participating in the Commonwealth Games have been relaxed more to comply with regulations surrounding coronavirus protocols in host country England. McGrath reported mild symptoms to team management before the final and returned a positive test, but was given clearance to play from the International Cricket Council and also the Commonwealth Games Foundation. Australian team officials said medical staff implemented a series of extensive protocols during and after the game to minimize the risk of transmission. That led to an unusual moment in India’s innings early as it chased Australia’s total of 161-8. After a key catch in the third over, McGrath had to wave her teammates away from her as they gathered to celebrate the moment. She had to isolate herself after the game while her teammates celebrated the win. With Harmanpreet at the crease, India seemed to have a strong chance of achieving Australias goal. But when she was out for 65, the momentum returned to Australia and India was knocked out for 152. Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt said the team knew about the McGraths positive test and were all happy to play alongside her. She feels completely fine, so I think the positive result was an absolute shock to her,” said Schutt. The strangest thing of all was probably that she couldn’t celebrate with her. Australia became the first country to take 1,000 all-time gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, including 66 golds, so in Birmingham, when the top-ranked Diamonds defeated Jamaica 55-51 in a tough netball final, avenging a group stage loss . With one match day to go, Australia had a decisive lead in the medal standings over second place England, who had a total of 55 golds and 166 medals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/08/aussie-cricketer-plays-comm-games-final-despite-positive-covid-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos