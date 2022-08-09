Transformed Kyrgios Completes Double Washington





Aug 7 (Reuters) – Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant win over Yoshito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday and the Australian said he was stunned at his “incredible transformation” over the past year. Kyrgios launched a dozen aces en route to a 6-4 6-3 victory over his Japanese opponent to claim his first singles title since winning the same hard court tournament in 2019 in Washington, D.C. Kyrgios, who finished second at Wimbledon last month, seemed overcome with emotion as he slumped onto his back after taking the win for his seventh career singles title. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “To see where I was so far last year is just an incredible transformation,” he said, adding that he’d been to “some really dark places.” “There are so many people who have helped me get there, but I’ve shown some serious strength to just keep going and persevere and get through all those times and still be able to perform and win tournaments like this.” Known for his antics and outbursts on the pitch, Kyrgios began dealing with his mental health issues earlier this year, saying he had suicidal thoughts and that the time around the 2019 Australian Open was one of his “darkest periods”. read more He said last year that he wasn’t sure how long he would continue to play professional tennis, but he has shown a new level of consistency this season. Kyrgios did not lose his serve in Washington, winning 11 of his last 12 matches, losing only to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. He also took a third doubles title of the year and returned to the field with Jack Sock later on Sunday to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5 6-4. Kyrgios won the Australian Open and Atlanta doubles titles with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. “Before the Australian Open, I decided I really wanted to put in a good block of training, and then things just started to fall into place,” said Kyrgios, whose ranking rose to 37th. “I had a great Australian Open. I felt like I was reinventing myself a bit on the pitch during the tournaments after the Australian Open. “I feel like my motivation is much higher than it used to be…I don’t know. I just feel like there’s a little window I need to take advantage of.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai and Amy Tennery in New York; Additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne. Editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

