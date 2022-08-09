Hardshells in the PLL – University of Maryland Athletics





COLLEGE PARK, MD –With the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season coming to an end, it’s time to check out our professional hardshells again. TheWhipsnakes LC continue to set the pace with a 7-1 record led by the notable Terrapins Matt Rambo, Michael Ehrhardt, Kyle Bernlohr and more. They are looking for a third PLL Championship and a fourth consecutive trip to the Championship match. The Chrome ranks second in the league with notable alumni Jesse Bernhardt , Logan Wisnauskas and Nick Grill lead the way. guns Since joining the Cannons mid-season, Jonathan Donville had an offensive effect. In the past three weeks, Donville has five points on five goals, plus two GB. Bubba Fairman can be found flying over midfield past Donville with a more defensive focus. While he has four points this season, Fairman has five GB in his last two games. Defensively, Rahill forced a turnover and grabbed eight GB in four games. Chrome Tied for second in the league, the Chrome continues to impress throughout the 2022 season. Logan Wisnauskas is the secondary offensive weapon with 25 points (17G, 8A). This past weekend against the Chaos, Wisnauskas had a five-point outburst with four assists. Logan Wisnauskas with the CRAZY angle Chrome wire 13-9 pic.twitter.com/j7v8vs9npK Chrome Lacrosse Club (@PLLCrome) August 6, 2022 On the defensive side, Jesse Bernhardt has gained 17 GB in addition to six CT. Nick Grill itself has four CTs and eight GB. water dogs Connor Kelly, the midfield leader, leads the Waterdogs unit with 22 points, including three two-point goals. That equals the lead in the competition. Next to Kelly in midfield is rookie Jake Higgins which has a point and six GB in its first season. whip snakes Unbeaten since the All-Star break, the Whipsnakes have remained the best team in the league. Matt Rambo leads the squad with 23 points (16G, 7A), including four goals against the Archers last weekend. MATT RAMBO are you kidding?! pic.twitter.com/ZN1qgADl6q Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) August 6, 2022 Michael Ehrhardt is one of the best at his position in the entire league and has a well-balanced resume of six points, nine CT and 26 GB. rookie Keegan Khan has hit the scene with seven points in the past three weeks, including a few three-point efforts. In midfield, Mike Chanechuk and Bryan Cole provided nine GB, 12 assists and 17 goals. Tim Muller, Bryce Young and Matthew Dunn make up the majority of the Whipsnakes’ defense and the Terrapin trio has amassed eight CTs and 32 GB. In the net, Kyle Bernlohr leads the competition with a savings rate of 57 percent. He has only scored more than 11 goals once this season. -TERPS-

