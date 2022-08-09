Regis College – Men’s and Women’s Tennis Graduate Intern





Overview The Men’s and Women’s Tennis Graduate Intern is a 10-month, 35-hour/week position commencing August 1, 2021 to support the work of the Men’s and Women’s Tennis Programs and the Department of Athletics. The Graduate Intern will focus on responsibilities that include, but are not limited to: coaching/teaching, recruiting, team travel, weekly practice/training sessions, community service, academic enrichment, student mentoring, and other duties assigned by the Athletics Administration. The Graduate Intern will be in compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA, the conference and the university. Essential Features Coaching responsibilities Assist the Head Coach with the organization and administration of the competitive program, including attendance at all practices and competitions, student-athlete recruitment, and any video editing/exchange needs.

Assist in the development and implementation of a comprehensive fundraising program to raise funds needed to offset costs associated with unbudgeted expenses and a training trip where appropriate.

Organize community service projects for the team members to complete according to the mission statement of the NCAA, the Regis Athletic Department and Regis College.

Assist in the implementation and supervision of team specific academic enrichment programming.

Evidence of a thorough understanding of the rules and regulations applicable to the specific collegiate sports competition, and adherence to the rules and standards established by Regis College, the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, the ECAC, and the NCAA (Divisional III).

Participate in athletic department staff meetings, functions, and other duties as assigned by the head coach or the athletic administration. Department of Athletics Responsibilities Acting as a member of the internal call service (IOC) rotation in the event of a school closure. Supervisory responsibility This position can provide support and supervision to undergraduate work-study students. Qualifications Requirements Bachelor’s degree and admission to one of Regis College’s graduate programs.

Prior successful college level playing or coaching experience is preferred; significant successful high school or club experience considered.

Ability to maintain the university’s commitment to inclusive excellence in a diverse educational community.

A positive attitude and insight into the importance of being open-minded and flexible.

Excellent communication, computer skills and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work a flexible and irregular schedule as a team member or independently.

Ability to solve problems, prioritize and complete multiple tasks within a set deadline, with attention to detail.

Appropriate certifications in First Aid/CPR and AED are required within an appropriate time frame and must be completed (per NCAA regulations) before the start of the competition season.

Must have a valid driver’s license. Stipend & benefits $4,000 stipend (paid over 10 months).

Free room and full meal plan for the duration of 10 months.

Tuition waiver for two (2) eligible Regis graduate courses/semester, with a maximum of six graduate courses (18 credits) per academic year. The following campus-based programs are eligible for tuition waiver: 30 credits MA in Strategic Communications, 60 credits MA in Counseling (24 credits are not covered by tuition waiver. The supervised field experience must be completed after the graduate intern role is completed .), and 33 credits of MS in Health Administration. The following fully online quality programs for tuition waiver on a available space : 36 credits MEd in Student Success, 39 credits MS in Accountancy (3 credits are not covered by tuition rebate.), 42 credits Master of Public Health (6 credits are not covered by tuition remission.), and 30 credits of Master of Social Work. Courses in the Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Applied Behavioral Analysis, and Doctor of Education degree programs are not eligible for tuition waivers.

Opportunities for training and professional development.

Flexible schedule. PLEASE NOTE: This is a 10 month position, with the option to continue the position for an additional 10 months (maximum 20 months). Working conditions/physical requirements Conditions include a normal office environment, not subject to extreme temperatures, noise, odors, etc.

May spend extended periods at the terminal, on the phone or operating other office machines, requiring hand-eye coordination and dexterity.

Some evening and weekend work is to be expected. The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work performed by people assigned to do this work. The above is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all required responsibilities and duties. Job offer: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=100180&clientkey=6E871BCB0EFD76A7A4C5061C331B232C Protecting the Regis Community At Regis, the safety of our campus community is our top priority. We invite all applicants to review our health and safety protocols on our COVID-19 updates page. The most powerful measure we can take is vaccination, and all members of the campus community must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, with the exception of certain medical and religious waivers. New employees without an approved medical or religious exemption must have their first vaccine dose on the date of employment. And all new hires will join the campus community in using the CoVerified app to upload vaccine information, report symptoms, and schedule regular on-campus COVID testing. We’re in the same boat! External and internal job applicants, as well as established officers who become disabled as defined in the Americans With Disabilities Act, must be able to perform the essential functions (as noted) either unaided or with the assistance of a management designated determine reasonable adjustment on a case-by-case basis. Regis College is committed to equal opportunities and positive action in both employment and education. Regis does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, age, religion, creed, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, ethnic or national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital or parental status, physical or mental disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status, membership in uniformed services, or other protected status. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2022/08/08/regis-college-mens-and-womens-tennis-graduate-intern-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos