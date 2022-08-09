World Juniors: Breaking the USA Team Selection





Logan Cooley Rena Laverty/USNTDP The Americans have developed their program in such a way that it poses a threat to gold among the world juniors every year and while talent is missing from the original Edmonton winter squad (Matty Beniers, for starters), Team USA should have no trouble scoring during the tournament is getting a facelift in Alberta this week. Will this team now need some players to go for gold? Definitely. There are flaws to the selection, but also some incredible benefits. Let’s break it down by position. forward On the face of it, Team USA has some forwards that should be a problem for their opponents: Matthew Knies (TOR) and Matt Coronato (CGY). Both are talented players with power and after excelling as freshmen at Minnesota and Harvard respectively, this summer tournament is the perfect preparation for their second NCAA campaigns. From there, you should look at Logan Cooley’s (ARI) third overall pick in 2022, who was injured during camp but expected to be fine for the tournament. Cooley and Thomas Bordeleau (SJ) give the Americans two high-end centers and as soon as they take on, say, Canada, Sweden or Finland, they need that hub to make a difference. Sasha Pastujov (ANA) will certainly help in the offensive department as well. One trend we’ve seen at Team USA over the years is the inclusion of high-energy guys and role-players up front — some of whom were unwritten college players favored over bigger names because of the grit and penalty-killing they could bring to the line up. The Americans are getting the best of both worlds this year, with players like Red Savage (DET), Brett Berard (NYR) and Landon Slaggert (CHI) combining experience and heritage with physicality and that dawgas the kids say. It’ll also be fun to see what beastly 2023 prospect Charlie Stramel can contribute up front. Defense You have to start with Luke Hughes (NJ), right? The University of Michigan standout is an elite defensive prospect whose skating and stickhandling is already at the NHL level. He should be one of the best blueliners of the tournament. Captain Brock Faber (MIN), a key figure in Kevin Fiala’s trade with Los Angeles, also happens to be an excellent skater, but he aims his stick at defense and the Americans will count on him to fend off top threats. With the exception of Tyler Kleven (OTT), this isn’t a very imposing or physically intimidating blueline corps, but when you move as well as these kids, your opponents tend to try and catch you with the puck and not the other way around. Very curious what Jack Peart (MIN) can do in that area at the tournament. goalkeeping This is where it gets For real interesting. Without Drew Commesso, the Americans have three options, none of which are drafted by NHL teams. Kaidan Mbereko, the NTDP alumnus, has the most international experience of the group and delivered a heroic (but ultimately failed) performance among the under-18s in 2021, although his size could be an issue. With Remington Keopple and Andrew Oke, the size is there (both are 6-foot-2; Mbereko is 5-foot-11), but there isn’t much of a track record. Note that all three netminders had sub-.900 savings rates last season. Could you surprise the field and flee? Everything is possible, but what is probable? Solid goalkeeping can be the difference between going for gold and going home after the quarterfinals.

