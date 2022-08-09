Records made by the Indian women’s cricket team and their players in the Games

The Indian women’s cricket team put on a fantastic show in their first attempt at the Commonwealth Games beating Pakistan Women, Barbados Women and the England Women’s team (in semi-finals), but sadly lost the final to Australia by just 9 runs. With this small defeat, they took the silver medal in the first edition of the Games.

Here in this article, we will take a look at some of the interesting numbers and milestones that the Indian women’s cricket team has achieved in CWG 2022.

2 – The Indian women’s cricket team is the only team with two different players to crush more than fifty scores in CWG 2022.

Most scores over fifty in CWG 2022

Sophie Devine – 2

Harmanpreet Kaur – 2

Smriti Mandhana – 2

Beth Mooney – 2

Smriti Mandhana during CWG 2022, became the first Indian woman to crush two 1950s against England on English soil in T20Is.

Most Over Fifty Scores vs England on England Soil in Women’s T20I:

Sophie Devine – 3

Deandra Dottin – 3

Meg Lanning – 2

Smriti Mandhana – 2

3 – The Indian women’s team loses the third consecutive T20I final in a multinational tournament against the Australian women’s team.

Indian Women’s Team T20I result in multi-country event final:

Lost to Aus Women by 11 runs in Tri-Nation Series (ENG & AUS),

Lost to Aus Women by 85 runs in T20 World Cup 2020

Lost to Aus Women by 9 runs in 2022 Commonwealth Games

8 – Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma have the most partnerships with over fifty runs for the Indian women’s team in T20Is.

Most of the over 50s are running a partnership for the Indian women’s team in T20Is:

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Varma: 8

Harmanpreet Kaur-Smriti Mandhana: 7

Smriti Mandhana-Mithali Raj: 7

10 – Indian women defeated Pakistani women for the 10th time (out of 12) in T20Is during CWG 2022.

11 – Renuka Singh took 11 wickets during the CWG campaign.

Most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a women’s T20I series (two or more countries):

Renuka Singh – 11 in CWG 2022

Poonam Yadav – 10th in Asia Cup 2018

Rajeshwari Gayakwad – 10 in Tri-Nation Series (vs ENG & AUS) in

Poonam Yadav – 10th in T20 World Cup 2020

Most Wickets in CWG 2022:

Renuka Singh – 11

Tahlia McGrath – 8

Megan Schutt – 8

23 – Smriti Mandhana scored the fastest fifty ever in the women’s T20I from just 23 balls. She became the first Indian woman to crush some fifty inside powerplay from T20I herself.

Fastest Fifty for India in Women’s T20Is:

Smriti Mandhana – 23 balls vs ENG in Birmingham, 2022

Smriti Mandhana – 24 Balls vs NZ in Wellington, 2019

Smriti Mandhana – 25 balls vs ENG in Mumbai-BS, 2018

38 – The Indian women’s team defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets, with 38 balls to spare.

Biggest Profit Margin by Balls Left for IND W in T20Is:

57b vs. WI-W in Gros Islet, 2019

54b vs SA-W in Lucknow, 2021

45b vs BAN-W in Cox’s Bazar, 2014

38b vs PAK-W in Birmingham, 2022

37b vs SL-W at Ranchi, 2016

96 – Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues had a 96-run partnership between them.

Highest 3rd Wicket Partnership for India Women in T20Is:

Veda Krishnamurthy-Jemimah Rodrigues: 117 vs WI in Providence, 2019

Harmanpreet Kaur-Jemimah Rodrigues: 96 vs AUS in Birmingham, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur-Veda Krishnamurthy: 88 vs WI in Vijayawada, 2016

Highest Partnership for India vs Australia in Women’s T20Is:

Harmanpreet Kaur-Jemimah Rodrigue: 96 in Birmingham, 2022

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma: 85 in Melbourne, 2020

Smriti Mandhana-Mithali Raj: 72 in Brabourne, 2018

100 – India Women defeated Barbados Women by a margin of 100 runs in CWG 2022.

Biggest Runtime Win for India Women in T20Is:

142 vs Malaysia Women in Kuala Lumpur, 2018

100 vs Barbados Women in Birmingham, 2022

84 vs West Indian Women in Gros Islet, 2019

164/5 – India Women’s side recorded their highest T20I total (164/5) vs England Women on English soil.

Indian women’s team highest T20I total vs ENG on ENG bottom:

164/5 in Birmingham, 2022

153/6 in Chelmsford, 2021

148/4 in Hove, 2021