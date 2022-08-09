Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia Top Preseason Coaches for College Football





Georgia is coming off its first national championship since 1980 but trailing two others in a prominent college football preseason poll. The pre-season edition of the USA Today coaches poll was released Monday and Georgia came in at number 3 behind Alabama and Ohio State. Alabama, of course, lost to UGA in last year’s CFP title game, while Ohio State failed to win the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2016. Nevertheless, with so much talent returning in 2022, the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes were voted as the top two teams in the country going into the season, according to the panel of 65 FBS head coaches participating in the poll. Alabama received 54 of 65 first-place votes, while Ohio received five and Georgia six. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) is back after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Next on the list at number 4 is Clemson, who is coming off a rare three-loss season filled with injuries and poor attacking play. Following the Tigers at number 5 is Notre Dame, entering its first season with Marcus Freeman as head coach. The Irish won 11 games last fall but saw longtime head coach Brian Kelly leave South Bend for LSU. Michigan, on the heels of its first Ohio state win since 2011 and its first outright Big Ten title since 2003, is number 6 in the preseason poll. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Utah, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor. Texas A&M, which scored 8-4 last year but was very upset about Alabama, is entering its fifth season under Jimbo Fisher with huge expectations. Utah, meanwhile, is coming off its first-ever Pac-12 title. Oklahoma saw Lincoln Riley (and star QB Caleb Williams) leave Norman for USC and now has former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables in his place as head coach. Baylor, meanwhile, was the surprise Big 12 champion in 2021, but is looking for a bevy of experienced staff from last year’s team. Speaking of USC, the Trojans are at number 15 in the poll despite coming 4-8 last year as Riley tries to rebuild the program in the Pac-12 quickly for the big step to the Big Ten. Story continues Another notable coaching move was Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for his alma mater Miami. While Oregon, which hired former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, is number 12, the Hurricanes are number 17 as they enter Cristobals first year. Another team looking to come back from a losing season is Texas, which is number 18 and oddly received a single first-place vote. Yes really. Last season, Cincinnati became the first member of a Group of Five conference to reach the College Football Playoff. Entering 2022, the Bearcats are ranked No. 22 in the preseason coaches poll as they look to replace NFL talent like Sauce Gardner and Desmond Ridder. Below is the full Top 25, plus the teams that received votes. Alabama Ohio state Georgia Clemson our lady Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor State of Oklahoma Oregon NC state Michigan state USC Pittsburgh Miami Texas Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas be Miss Houston Others who receive votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; State of Louisiana 143; Maroon 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; State of San Diego 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi state 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas state 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coast Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida state 1.

