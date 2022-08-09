Mel Tucker caused a rapid rise in college football contract and Jim Harbaugh was locked out

I’m told there are some very influential people within LSU who are very, very high on Mel Tucker.

One of college football’s top lanes was about to open and FOXs Bruce Feldman reported that the Michigan States head coach was attacked as the replacement.

Mel Tucker had a 7-0 start at Michigan State, and ties to Baton Rouge. That October weekend, Ed Orgeron was fired from LSU, and within a month, Tucker became the Spartans $95 million dollar man.

The chain reaction reverberated through the sport.

LSU promised Brian Kelly $100 million over 10 years and he shot a Notre Dame team that is still battling in the playoffs. Ten years and $80 million for Mario Cristobal to leave Oregon and go to Miami, while James Franklin was given a 10-year extension of $75 million to remain in Penn State. Private school USC certainly threw a boatload of money at Lincoln Riley, but now they all look up to Kirby Smart. Just last month, the Georgia coach agreed to a new 10-year contract with an average annual salary of more than $11 million.

Boards of Trustees at Power Five schools are shelling out millions to keep up with the arms race that is college football’s multi-billion dollar business.

They’re just literally losing rational thinking, said Richard Southall, a professor and the director of the College Sport Research Institute at the University of South Carolina. It’s not irrational, but it’s not rational either.

Rivalry wins, conference championships, bowl games and playoffs. From the school’s perspective, all of this can easily justify huge contracts. There is also competition within all of this. Not surprisingly, Tucker who was only at the top of the Big Ten salary list didn’t even last an entire off-season. Ohio States Ryan Day, with his 34-4 career record, signed an extension in May.

But in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh had made a major pay cut just before the 2021 season. And despite leading Michigan to a Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff, the coach that was once the highest-paid sport no longer holds a place in the top 10.

With the support of Michigan state alumni, Mel Tucker quickly landed another record-breaking contract.

Tucker’s new deal a game-changer

Just 21 months into his tenure at Michigan State, Tuckers’ contract was torn up for a new contract.

The Spartans were only 2-5 in the pandemic-turned 2020 season and had massive roster sales through the transfer portal, but were one of the nation’s surprise teams in 2021. That included a second win for Tucker over Michigan, the first time in the Michigan states program history had a new coach started 2-0 against the rival Wolverines.

The $95 million contract, which is fully guaranteed, is the third largest contract ever given to a college football coach by a public university, after Smart in Georgia ($112.5 million) and Kelly at LSU. The $9.5 million annual salary for 2022 links Tucker to Kelly and Day for No. 3 nationally behind Smart ($10.25 million) and Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.9 million), who has won six national championships.

He has a good agent, Southall said of Tucker, who is represented by Neil Cornrich. And who wants to be the AD that lets him go? No one has an incentive. Fans are so adamant that it’s almost a badge of honor that the state of Michigan has to pay its coach close to what Michigan (does) or more than Michigan.

Cornrich did not respond to an interview request from MLive for this story.

Life moves fast. Tucker was just coming out of his first season as head coach at Colorado when Michigan State hired him to replace recently retired Mark Dantonio. Tucker’s initial annual salary ($5.5 million) was $1.2 million more than Dantonio, the winningest coach of all time, earned in his final season.

After the Michigan States Board of Trustees officially approved Tuckers’ contract on Dec. 17, University President Samuel Stanley praised Tuckers’ rapid turnaround to an 11-2 2021 season and a national top-10 ranking. He also mentioned the unprecedented increase in support from alumni and fans, support from donors.

I think it’s a game-changer, said Tywan Martin, an associate professor in the department of kinesiology and sports science at the University of Miami. I think (the contract) expresses and shows the level of commitment of the Michigan States, their willingness to ensure that they bring in a talented African-American coach in this case. I think this helps put Michigan State in the national spotlight when you make a huge commitment like this. To be someone who comes from a community that has historically been understaffed and not given opportunities to lead a major Power Five program like Michigan State, I think it takes a lot of dedication and a lot of courage.

Tucker’s Michigan State deal is funded in part by a pair of wealthy alumni, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre. It’s unclear how much they contributed, but they were essential to getting the contract done at a time when Tucker was one of the hottest coaches in the nation and reportedly sparked interest in other jobs.

The state of Michigan announced in February 2021 a $32 million donation from Ishbia to athletics, the largest one-time cash pledge from an individual donor in the university’s history, with $20 million for the renovation of the football facilities. In November, the university revealed a $10 million donation from Greg and Dawn Williams for the project.

Martin believes that private donors funding a contract renewal all add value, especially to a Michigan State athletics department that has a self-sustaining budget. He noted how success in sports can benefit the entire university through a surge in applications and the ability to be even more selective in student acceptance.

As great as many programs in Michigan State are, I know there are many wonderful academic programs, they don’t get the attention of what football gets every Saturday in the fall, Martin said. They are not on TV, they are not running up and down the field. It is probably the largest marketing branch of the university. As a result, you have someone who helps lead that marketing campaign, namely the head coach.

Jim Harbaugh won his first Big Ten title last fall but has fallen in the conference rankings in terms of annual salary.

Harbaugh: From top dog to out of Top 10

In December 2014, Harbaugh was the right person at the perfect time to revive Michigan’s football program, and the school paid him handsomely for it. A $40 million seven-year contract, including a $2 million signing bonus and the promise of a deferred compensation package.

Right back in 2015, Harbaugh was the highest paid college football coach.

Michigan later switched to a $2 million-a-year life insurance policy that Harbaugh could withdraw from. It basically made him a $7 million-a-year coach, keeping him at the top of the coaches payroll for the first few seasons. He eventually reached north of $8 million in 2019.

Everyone compares themselves to others, and it’s the high dollars that everyone compares, says law professor Matt Mitten, executive director of the National Sports Law Institute at Marquette University. If Nick Saban earns X amount and he is the best coach, and I am No. 5, I should at least be here. There is always a bit of ego involved when you get to that level.

Even before the fall of 2020, Harbaugh’s ego had taken a knock. No Big Ten championship trophies or wins over rival Ohio State. When the worst season of his tenure was a 2-4 record, a team was plagued by injuries and canceled game against the Buckeyes that likely averted further disaster.

Harbaugh cleaned the house, hired a new defensive coordinator and five new assistants, and later signed a five-year contract extension packed with incentives but with a guarantee of only $4 million a year. It was a huge pay cut. If Harbaugh wanted to recover the lost money, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel subtly stated that he had to deliver results.

The Wolverines, in arguably one of the more unlikely seasons in recent memory, did just that. Michigan made its way to a 7-0 start in 2021, finishing the regular season 11-1 after a euphoric win over Ohio State.

Leading up to Michigan’s Orange Bowl game against Georgia, Harbaugh was asked about the pay cut and his subsequent decision to donate paid back bonus money to athletic department employees affected by the pandemic. It’s just money, he said.

The comments made headlines and left anyone wondering if Harbaugh had lost some influence despite Michigan winning the Big Ten and participating in the College Football Playoff.

A pay raise came in February after an NFL flirtation, when Harbaugh signed a new $36 million five-year deal. That brought him back to his $7 million a year, but nowhere near that old No. 1 spot. Harbaugh, who has no agent and represents himself, is now behind the likes of Mike Gundy and Ole Miss Lane Kiffin in the state of Oklahoma in terms of annual pay.

New coaches, emerging coaches, this that, they’re finding out what this agent has for his client, Southall said. There are not many of them and they are the ones who set the market. The presidents and the athletic director are not trained negotiators.

Big Ten Football Coach Salaries Heading into the 2022 Season.

Surviving in a competitive market

More than seven years after returning to Ann Arbor, Harbaugh finds himself in a world of college football coaching that’s more lucrative than ever before. The reason? It’s threefold, says Rodney Fort, a professor of sports management at the University of Michigan.

What they do increases in value, Fort said. Competition makes (coaches) extremely mobile, and that mobility also means that they get it because they share the added value that athletes create. And that saves a lot of money.

Although the amount committed by universities is increasing, long-term deals are not new.

Just seven games into his tenure at Notre Dame, coach Charlie Weis signed a 10-year extension in 2005, but was fired four years later. Clemson gave coach Dabo Swinney a 10-year, $93 million extension in 2019, but that was a decade into leading the program and winning two national titles. Texas A&M used a 10-year $75 million contract to move Jimbo Fisher out of the state of Florida in 2017, and on the eve of the 2021 season, the deal was extended for four years and was worth $94 million.

While COVID-19 wreaked havoc on sports department budgets across the country, lucrative TV contracts are still funneling millions into universities. The Big Tens media rights deal runs through 2022-23, and the conference could bring in at least $1 billion a year for the next package, according to a Sports Business Journal report. With even more money flooding the market, it seems unlikely that coaching salaries will be scaled back anytime soon.

Tucker’s fully guaranteed deal with Michigan State runs through the 2031 season. Harbaughs has now signed until 2026. But those are just numbers, and contracts are being torn apart every season. For those who keep score, this is a different kind of competition.

There’s a reason Monopoly is still a popular board game, Southall said, because everyone likes to play with money.