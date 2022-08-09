Nittany Lions Reveal Non-Conference Schedule





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State’s men’s basketball team will play seven of its 11 non-conference games in the friendly setting of the Bryce Jordan Center, opening the season on Monday, Nov. 7, as the 2022-23 non-conference list was announced Tuesday morning. The Penn State 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Season is presented by Highmark Health. The Nittany Lions Entering Their Second Season Under Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry opens the 2022-23 slate against Winthrop on Monday, November 7. Winthrop went 23-9 last season and the Nittany Lions and Eagles will meet for the first time in the history of the program.

Penn State will remain home to Loyola (Md.) on Thursday, Nov. 10 before welcoming Butler to the BJC on Monday, Nov. 14 in the previously announced Gavitt Games matchup. The Nittany Lions’ first outdoor testing is in the Charleston Classic on November 17-20. Penn State will begin the three-game tournament against Furman on Thursday, November 17, before taking on Old Dominion of Virginia Tech on Friday, November 18. Penn State’s opponent on Sunday, Nov. 20, comes from the other side of the eight-team bracket that includes College of Charleston, Colorado State, Davidson and South Carolina. The Nittany Lions return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, November 25 for a Black Friday fight against local foe Lafayette before traveling to Clemson on Tuesday, November 29 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The last three non-conference games of the season will be played at Happy Valley, starting with a game on Sunday, December 18 against Canisius. Penn State will host Quinnipiac on Thursday, December 22 before closing the non-conference game against Delaware State on Thursday, December 29. Tip-off times and TV designations will be announced at a later date. The Big Ten schedule will be announced by the convention bureau in the coming weeks. Information about tickets to Penn State Men’s Basketball Home Games can be found HERE. Stay tuned for the latest information from the Nittany Lions on Twitter by following@PennStateMBBOnfacebookand Instagram on@PennStateMBB.

