



Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season with a quad bike injury, the team announced Monday. Veteran guard Yvonne Turner, who previously played with the Mercury from 2017-19, was given a hardship contract to replace Taurasi on the roster. Having played just 41 games in the last three regular seasons combined, Taurasi has been healthy for most of this season. She had played in all 31 games of the Mercury through August 2, averaging 31 minutes per game. She then suffered a quad strain and had missed the last two games before being shut down for the season. Taurasi, who is now 40, admitted earlier this summer that she was thinking of retirement in the wake of longtime friend and rival Sue Bird’s decision to call it a career at the end of this season. “Looking back, it’s unbelievable to work with your best friend for 20 years,” Taurasi said. “You can’t do that, most people can’t do that in any job, let alone basketball. So it’s been an incredible journey. “Seeing how happy she is going through her retirement years really made me think about that long winter. When the season is over, I’ll be a free agent and I’ll see what’s best for me. I don’t know what that is. is always something that as an athlete gets older you start to think about and you really start to get ideas about [wife] cent [Taylor] and my good friends and people I really respect and trust their opinion.” This isn’t the way Taurasi would want to go out, but given her age, past comments, and yet another injury, it’s at least reasonable to wonder if we’ve seen the WNBA’s last all-time leading scorer. In that regard, it is also worth reiterating that Taurasi will be a free agent at the end of this season. Late last month, Taurasi made history by becoming the first player in league history to score 30 points when he was 40 years of age or older. Only Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki have done that in the NBA. But that match and some other strong performances aside, this was a tough year for Taurasi. While she still had solid counting stats with 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, she failed too many times to make her usual impact. She shot only 37.3 percent of the field and the team was clearly better in defense when she was off the floor. Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Mercury are 14-19 and in eighth place. Their hold on last place in the play-offs is quite weak though, as they are only a half game lead over ninth place Liberty and one game ahead of the Lynx and Sparks in 10th and 11th place respectively. The Mercury closes out the season with matches against the Lynx, Wings and first place Sky.

