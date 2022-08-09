Richmond Cross Country Announces 2022 Schedule





Richmond, Va. University of Richmond Director of Athletics/Head of Women’s Cross Country Coach Lori Taylor and head cross country coach men Steve Taylor have announced the release of the cross-country schedule for 2022. The Spiders kick off the season in quintessential fashion with the Spider Alumni Open on Saturday, September 3 at Richmond’s home away from home, Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. A two-week break leads to the teams’ first road trip of the year, with the drive to Annapolis, Maryland for the Navy Invitational on Friday, September 16. The Spiders will feel the rumble under their feet on Friday, September 30 at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University. A marquee for teams on the East Coast and beyond, Paul Short draws nearly 400 runners per race year after year as one of the largest intercollegiate sporting events in the country. On Friday, October 14, the IC4A/ECAC Championships will take place at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, before returning to Pole Green Park on Saturday, October 29 for the Atlantic 10 Cross Country Championships, where the teams will attempt their fifth (men’s) and fourth (women’s) place from a year ago. NCAA Southeast Regionals are in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, November 11, where the Spiders will compete for a trip to the NCAA Championships a week later on Saturday, November 19 in Stillwater, Okla. Last year the men finished 17 . in regional competitionse in the field of 30 while the women 15 . came ine of 31 teams. Finally, the Spiders welcome the first day of winter with the USATF National XC Championships at Pole Green Park on Saturday, January 21.

