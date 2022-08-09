



UNC junior Alyssa Ustby is named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3×3 U23 Nations League team and will make its USA Basketball debut in the Dominican Republic later this month. Ustby, of Rochester, Minnesota, was one of 11 players to compete for six places at tryouts in Miami August 5-8. After being selected for the roster, she will participate in training camp from August 9-11. The US men’s and women’s teams will compete in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from August 13 to 19. “Alyssa deserved the chance to try for this team and made her way into the roster with the ruthlessness and versatility we have come to trust in her game,” UNC coach Courtney Banghart said. “We are so immensely proud that she will represent the Carolina blue wearing the red, white and blue as she goes for gold.” In addition to Ustby, the USA Basketball 2022 3×3 U23 Women’s Nations League Team consists of Aaliyah Moore (Texas), Maddy Siegrist (Villanova), Celeste Taylor (Duke), Kayla Wells (Texas A&M) and Maddy Westbeld (Notre Dame). The USA Basketball 2022 Men’s 3×3 U23 Nations League team includes Chris Arcidiacono (Villanova), Austin Butler (Charlotte), Bryce Butler (West Liberty), Eric Dixon (Villanova), Khalid Thomas (Portland State), and Keaton Wallace (Agua Caliente Clippers). Among the women, Wells is a member of the USA Basketball’s 3×3 Women’s Series team that competes in select stops in the 2022 FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series. She is also a Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals Champion in 2022 after capturing the title with Texafornia. Taylor’s USA Basketball experience comes from winning a total of three gold medals at the 2019 FIBA ​​U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA ​​U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA ​​U16 Americas Championship. Taylor is entering her senior year at Duke University. Moore entered her sophomore season at the University of Texas and was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2019 U16 Americas Championship. Entering her junior year at the University of Notre Dame, Westbeld competed in the 2018 USA U17 National Team trials and most recently a finalist for the 2021 USA Basketball U19 National Team. Siegrist and Ustby make their American basketball debut. The teams are led by head coach Damon Huffman and track coach Lakin Roland. Launched in 2017, the FIBA ​​3×3 Nations League is a 3×3 competition for men and women under the age of 23. It offers future talents the chance to hone their skills in preparation for the open category (FIBA 3×3 World Cup, Olympic Games, etc. .). For more information about the competition format, click here.The event schedule is available here.

