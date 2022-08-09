Sanchez-Caamares elevated to head coach





STILL WATER, Okay.Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares has been named associate head coach of Oklahoma State’s women’s tennis team, announced today by OSU tennis director and Cowgirl head coach Chris Young . “Jaime and I have had many great moments together, dating back to when he began his coaching career in 2017 as a staff member of our Elite Eight team,” said Young. “Over the past three years as a full-time assistant coach with our program, I have witnessed his work ethic and passion for Cowgirl tennis on a daily basis and his promotion is a reflection of how important he is to the success of our program.” Last season, Sanchez-Cañamares helped OSU to a 20-6 point and round of 16 at the NCAA Championship. individual, Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux advanced to the semifinals of NCAA doubles play. In 2020-21, the Cowgirls produced the Big 12 Player of the Year and ITA All-American at Bunyawi Thamchaiwat while earning a berth at the NCAA Championships. In Sanchez-Cañamares’ inaugural season at Stillwater, OSU recorded an 11-1 point in the shortened 2019-20 season. “I would like to sincerely thank our past, present and future Cowgirls. They make this opportunity so special every day with their continued dedication on and off the track and they are the ones who ultimately make this possible. I am immensely grateful for representing them and Oklahoma State University as a whole,” Sanchez-Cañamares said. I would also like to thank Chris Young for his mentorship, support and opportunity to work with him to make Cowgirl Tennis the most elite in the country, and the rest of our staff for all their contributions, especially to our strength coach Nick Hoheisel our sports manager Jason Lewis and athletic director ChadWeiberg for their continued support of our team and the sport of tennis.” After serving as a volunteer assistant to OSU for the 2016-17 squad, which went on to score 25-6, capture the regular-season Big 12 title, and advance to the NCAA Elite Eight, he worked as an assistant coach at Florida State in 2017-18 and Nebraska in 2018-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2022/8/9/womens-tennis-sanchez-ca-amares-elevated-to-associate-head-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos