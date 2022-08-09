Bruins Finished Third in Pac-12 Preseason Poll





SAN FRANCISCO The UCLA women’s volleyball team finished third in the 2022 Pac-12 Preseason Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the conference announced Monday afternoon. The Bruins got one vote in first place. Washington was chosen as the preseason conference champion, with eight of the twelve votes in first place. Stanford was selected to finish second with two votes to first place. Sophomore outside batter charity Luper and incoming middle block graduate Lauren Forte were both selected to the All-Pac-12 Preseason Team. Luper was a four-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week last season, finishing second on the squad with 227 kills, despite appearing in just 18 of UCLA’s 31 games. Luper’s 3.39 kills per set came in second after Mac May (4.85KPS). The duo led all Pac-12 scoring tandems through October of the conference game with a combined 388 kills and 480 points prior to Luper’s injury. Forte moves to Westwood from Florida after a pair of All-SEC and AVCA All-American honors. In her two seasons as a Gator, Forte averaged 1.02 blocks per set (147.0 total) and 2.06 kills per set with a 0.422 success rate. Seasonal example In addition to bringing Luper back, UCLA All-Pac-12 Team is bringing back center blocker Anna Dodson and All-Pac-12 honorable mention outside batter élan McCall. The trio of Bruins helped push UCLA to first place in the Pac-12 standings in 2021 after beating Washington State (October 29) and Washington (October 31). It was the first time since 1999 that the Bruins topped the congressional standings. UCLA made up for its 2021 starting setter’s losses Shelby Martin and free Zoe Fleck with a few All-ACC signings with Matt McKissock and Mackenzie Cole . McKissock was an All-ACC First Team twice in the fall of 2021 and 2019 and was named ACC Setter of the Year in 2019. Last season, McKissock helped produce two AVCA First Team All-American forwards in Julia Bergmann and Mariana Brambilla with an ACC-best 11.81. assists per set. Cole, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, was an AVCA All-East Coast Region honoree in her last two seasons for the Duke Blue Devils. Cole led Duke in digs and digs by set in each of the last four seasons, amassing 1,664 digs, which is fifth all-time in the Blue Devils’ record books. Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll 1. Washington (8)*

2. Stanford (2)

3. UCLA (1) 4. Oregon (1)

5. USC

6. Washington State

7. Utah

8. Arizona State

9. Colorado

10. Arizona

11. State of Oregon

12. California *Indicates the number of votes in first place in brackets 2022 Preseason All Conference Team Caitie Baird, Stanford

Skylar Fields, USC

Lauren Forte UCLA Marin Grote, Washington

Claire Hoffman, Washington

Iman Isanovic, ASU

Magda Yehlarova, WSU

Kendall Kipp, Stanford

charity Luper UCLA Kami Miner, Stanford

Brooke Nuneviller, Oregon

Ella May Powell, Washington

Hannah Pukis, Oregon

Madelyn Robinson, Utah

Pia Timmer, WSU *15-strong team this year due to a tie vote

