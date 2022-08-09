Robinson Named Preseason All-Pac-12, Utes Chosen To Finish 7th In Conference





SAN FRANCISCO Utah Volleyball Fifth Year Senior Madelyn Robinson has been named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team by the coaches of the league, the conference bureau announced Monday-afternoon. Robinson, who comes off an All-Pac-12 run last season, will lead the Utah volleyball team picked to finish seventh in the 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll. Robinson is entering her final season as a Ute, fresh off a senior season in which the Highland, Utah native earned AVCA All-Region honors for the first time in her career. Robinson averaged 3.01 kills per set last season and was one of three Utes to play every set of the 2021 season. She finished second on the team with 340 kills as an outside batter and scored double figures in 19 games. Robinson scored seven doubles a year ago and set double-digit digs in 10 matches. Last season Robinson registered a single match career with many kills (20), digs (16) and blocks (5). Utah, which is appearing in an NCAA Tournament for its sixth consecutive time, was picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll. Last year’s Pac-12 champions, the Washington Huskies, were voted to defend the title, finishing at the top of the poll with eight votes for first place. Stanford finished in second place, while UCLA and Oregon followed in third and fourth place, respectively. Rounding out the teams for the Utes were USC in fifth and Washington State in sixth. The Utes finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 22-9 and a conference record of 14-6. Utah finished third in the Pac-12 for the third straight year, while its 14 Pac-12 wins were a program-best since entering the conference. Highlighting the returning core with Robinson is last year’s starting mid-blocker Amelia Van Der Werff and starting libero Vanessa Ramirez while the Utes welcome three standout sophomore transfers and a strong freshman class of four to make an immediate impact. Utah Volleyball will hit the floor of Jon M. Huntsman Center for the first time on Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m. MT during the annual Red & White Match. Admission to the intrasquad is free. The season opener for the Utes is the following weekend, when the team hosts the Utah Classic on Friday and Saturday, August 26-27. Utah opens its home tournament against Loyola Marymount and Kansas on Friday at 10 a.m. MT and 7 p.m. MT, respectively, and closes the action against Utah Valley the following day at 4 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Networks. Utah Volleyball season tickets can be foundherefor the 2022 season. Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll: 1. Washington (8)

2. Stanford (2)

3. UCLA (1)

4. Oregon (1)

5. USC

6. Washington State

7. Utah 8. ArizonaState

9. Colorado

10. Arizona

11. State of Oregon

12. California

*Number of first votes in brackets Team for all conferences preseason 2022: Caitie Baird, Stanford

Skylar Fields, USC

Lauren Forte, UCLA

Marin Grote, Washington

Claire Hoffman, Washington

Iman Isanovic, ASU

Magda Yehlarova, WSU

Kendall Kipp, Stanford

Charitie Luper, UCLA

Kami Miner, Stanford

Brooke Nuneviller, Oregon

Ella May Powell, Washington

Hannah Pukis, Oregon

Madelyn Robinson Utah Pia Timmer, WSU

