Sharath Kamal wins gold in men’s singles table tennis at CWG 2022





A. Sharath Kamal, the veteran rower, regained gold in men’s singles table tennis at the Commonwealth Games after 16 long years with a convincing win against England’s Liam Pitchford in the final. Riding his trademark aggressive table tennis, Sharath overcame his old nemesis Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 in an exciting final to end what was an ideal campaign for himself. and the Indian male contingent. Just before Sharath took to the show court, G. Sathiyan had arranged for India to have two rowers on the podium for the first time in a singles event at the Commonwealth Games. Sharath’s stunning show meant he topped the podium in Birmingham for the third time. Sharath Kamal .’s CWG Heritage 2006:x2 (men’s singles, men’s team) 2010:(men’s doubles),x2 (men’s singles, men’s team) 2014:(men’s doubles) 2018:(men’s team),(men’s doubles),(men’s singles) 2022:x3 (Men’s Singles, Men’s Team, Mixed Doubles),(Men’s Doubles) pic.twitter.com/YdmnpiP1GJ — Sportster (@sportstarweb) August 8, 2022 Despite losing the opening game in the tie-break, Sharath never seemed to lose control of the match. In addition to confusing Pitchford with his variety of serves, Sharath also made much better use of the width of the table. After earning a healthy lead in the fourth game, leading 2-1, a three-point streak meant Pitchford closed the gap with its powerful winners. A timeout at 6-5 meant Sharath returned with a change in tactics and closed the game. At 3-1, the writing was on the wall and Sharath made history in style, converting his second match point. He sprinted to the gallery and gave his younger brother Rajath a huge hug. As well as being his personal coach and performance analyst, Rajath – a former international rower – also acts as Sharath’s sparring partner when needed. After taking gold in the men’s team championship last week and winning mixed doubles gold with Sreeja Akula on Sunday night, Sharath became the first Indian rower to win three gold medals in a CWG edition. He surpassed the previous record of two gold medals – jointly held by himself in 2006 and Manika Batra in 2018. Earlier in the afternoon, Sathiyan defeated Paul Drinkhall in a nail-biting bronze medal play-off to win his first singles medal at the Commonwealth Games. Sathiyan thus ended the tournament with a gold, silver and bronze medal each. The Indian rowers finished the Commonwealth Games with seven medals, including a gold and a bronze by Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel respectively in para table tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/commonwealth-games/news/sharath-kamal-wins-gold-in-table-tennis-mens-singles-at-commonwealth-games-birmingham-cwg-2022/article65746124.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

