CWG 2022 | Badminton, table tennis stars shine on the last day; India finishes 4th with 22 gold

India closed its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth



India closed its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth



Under the leadership of PV Sindhu, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day, while paddler Sharath Kamal once again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show, as the country released its CWG campaign finished with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth.

A rich harvest of 61 medals on the #CommonwealthGames2022 Amazing display of resilience, passion and energy shown by our athletes Well done guys!!#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022pic.twitter.com/ZPBvGk52iY — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the formidable pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were expected to finish at the top of the podium, but what was the icing on the cake was 40-year-old Sharat Kamal’s gold medal-winning show against an equally good opponent at Liam Pitchford.

Big catch despite missing shooters



That feat brought India’s gold medals to 22, four less than the 2018 edition, but this time shooting was missing from the roster. The shooters had contributed seven golds to the Gold Coast’s 66 medals, and considering that, India certainly put on a good show.

However, with the men’s hockey team’s 0-7 hammering through Australia when at least a tough fight was expected, the Games ended on a somewhat disappointing note.

The way India succumbed took away the joy of the silver medal it managed to achieve.

India’s final standings were 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze and they were behind Canada in third place, which was way ahead with 92 medals (26-32-34). Australia (67-57-54) finished first ahead of host England (57-66-53).

Team India’s flag bearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen lead the team at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK | Photo credit: PTIA



Sharath Kamal’s fantastic campaign



Coming back to TT, Sharath and G. Sathian had lost to England’s Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall in the men’s doubles gold medal match, but both Indians retaliated on Monday.

This was after Sathiyan defeated Drinkhall 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 11-9 in a thrilling but nerve-racking bronze playoff.

Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble Brit 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to claim his second CWG singles gold after 16 years. He had won the singles title at the 2006 Melbourne Games.

The superstar paddler returns from Birmingham with a rich loot of four medals, having won the men’s team and mixed team golds, apart from his silver in the men’s doubles.

With Monday’s sensational gold, Sharath has brought his total medal tally to 13 at the CWG since making his Games debut in 2006.

Badminton gold rush



The final day of the Games kicked off with superstar Sindhu adding a CWG gold to her already bulging collection with a convincing outright win over Canada’s Michelle Li.

The world number seven from India defeated her 13th-ranked opponent 21-15 and 21-13 in front of a packed crowd in the NEC arena.

“I’ve been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I got it. I’m super happy. Thanks to the audience, they let me win today,” Sindhu said after the final.

Later, the tenth-ranked Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong’s mammoth run in the competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Sen was at his best offensively in the decider and led to the end. Yong tried his best to make a comeback, but Sen was unstoppable. He scored his first match point after a long rally, which led to a frenzied celebration as he threw his racket into the stands.

“In the beginning it was tense, I had to work very hard. Yong also played a great tournament. Congratulations to him too,” said Sen after a hard-fought match.

Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country’s third gold on the badminton court with a straight win over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

India thus concluded a fantastic badminton campaign with three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Disappointment in hockey final



As the shuttlers and rowers dazzled, Australia blew India away with their whirlwind speed and relentless attacks in hockey, extending its dominance at the Games.

Since the introduction of hockey at the Games in 1998, Australia has always been at the top of the podium.

This is India’s third loss to Australia in a CWG final, having lost in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Games.

Nathan Ephraums and Tom Wickham each scored a brace, while Blake Govers, Jacob Anderson and Flynn Ogilvie also found the net in the lopsided game.

It was a far cry from what was expected in a gold medal clash as a dominant Australia pumped in five goals in the first half to take the game away from India.