Sports
CWG 2022 | Badminton, table tennis stars shine on the last day; India finishes 4th with 22 gold
India closed its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth
India closed its 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth
Under the leadership of PV Sindhu, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day, while paddler Sharath Kamal once again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show, as the country released its CWG campaign finished with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth.
Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the formidable pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were expected to finish at the top of the podium, but what was the icing on the cake was 40-year-old Sharat Kamal’s gold medal-winning show against an equally good opponent at Liam Pitchford.
Big catch despite missing shooters
That feat brought India’s gold medals to 22, four less than the 2018 edition, but this time shooting was missing from the roster. The shooters had contributed seven golds to the Gold Coast’s 66 medals, and considering that, India certainly put on a good show.
However, with the men’s hockey team’s 0-7 hammering through Australia when at least a tough fight was expected, the Games ended on a somewhat disappointing note.
The way India succumbed took away the joy of the silver medal it managed to achieve.
India’s final standings were 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze and they were behind Canada in third place, which was way ahead with 92 medals (26-32-34). Australia (67-57-54) finished first ahead of host England (57-66-53).
Team India’s flag bearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen lead the team at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK | Photo credit: PTIA
Sharath Kamal’s fantastic campaign
Coming back to TT, Sharath and G. Sathian had lost to England’s Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall in the men’s doubles gold medal match, but both Indians retaliated on Monday.
This was after Sathiyan defeated Drinkhall 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 11-9 in a thrilling but nerve-racking bronze playoff.
Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble Brit 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to claim his second CWG singles gold after 16 years. He had won the singles title at the 2006 Melbourne Games.
The superstar paddler returns from Birmingham with a rich loot of four medals, having won the men’s team and mixed team golds, apart from his silver in the men’s doubles.
With Monday’s sensational gold, Sharath has brought his total medal tally to 13 at the CWG since making his Games debut in 2006.
Badminton gold rush
The final day of the Games kicked off with superstar Sindhu adding a CWG gold to her already bulging collection with a convincing outright win over Canada’s Michelle Li.
The world number seven from India defeated her 13th-ranked opponent 21-15 and 21-13 in front of a packed crowd in the NEC arena.
“I’ve been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I got it. I’m super happy. Thanks to the audience, they let me win today,” Sindhu said after the final.
Later, the tenth-ranked Sen came from behind to end Ng Tze Yong’s mammoth run in the competition. The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.
Sen was at his best offensively in the decider and led to the end. Yong tried his best to make a comeback, but Sen was unstoppable. He scored his first match point after a long rally, which led to a frenzied celebration as he threw his racket into the stands.
“In the beginning it was tense, I had to work very hard. Yong also played a great tournament. Congratulations to him too,” said Sen after a hard-fought match.
Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country’s third gold on the badminton court with a straight win over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.
India thus concluded a fantastic badminton campaign with three golds, one silver and two bronze.
Disappointment in hockey final
As the shuttlers and rowers dazzled, Australia blew India away with their whirlwind speed and relentless attacks in hockey, extending its dominance at the Games.
Since the introduction of hockey at the Games in 1998, Australia has always been at the top of the podium.
This is India’s third loss to Australia in a CWG final, having lost in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Games.
Nathan Ephraums and Tom Wickham each scored a brace, while Blake Govers, Jacob Anderson and Flynn Ogilvie also found the net in the lopsided game.
It was a far cry from what was expected in a gold medal clash as a dominant Australia pumped in five goals in the first half to take the game away from India.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/cwg-2022-badminton-table-tennis-stars-dazzle-on-final-day-india-finishes-4th-with-22-gold/article65748155.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Sanchez-Caamares elevated to head coach August 9, 2022
- Apple brings back the coolest iPhone feature August 9, 2022
- George Conway predicts what the FBI was looking for August 9, 2022
- Meet the survivalist Vantage in the new season of Apex Legends: Hunted August 9, 2022
- Ustby named for USA Basketball 3×3 U23 Team August 9, 2022