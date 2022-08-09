Five Bruins Compete Against FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup





Five Bruins will compete in the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, taking place August 10-28 in Costa Rica. Representing the US will be defender Lilly Reale and goalkeeper Neeku Purcell . freshman America Frias and Bridgette Marin-Valencia will play for Mexico, and represent Canada is ahead Kyle Nova . The US won the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship in March, beating Mexico 2-0 in the final. Reale started five games and scored one goal, while Purcell had four shutouts in both the semi-finals and the final. Reale and Purcell have seven and six U-20 caps, respectively. Frias, a forward, and Marin-Valencia, a midfielder, played with Mexico at the Sud Ladies Cup in June and helped the team earn the bronze medal. In the first game of the tournament, Frias scored the game-winner in stoppage time in a 1-0 win over the Netherlands. Canada finished in third place at the Concacaf Championship to earn its spot in the World Cup. The Canadians closed the tournament with a 6-1 record, beating their opponents 32-1. Novak played in all seven games and scored three goals, including two against the Cayman Islands, with one assist. The US plays in Group D, with games scheduled for Aug. 11 vs. Ghana, Aug 14 vs. Netherlands and Aug 17 vs. Japan. Mexico plays in Group B and will face New Zealand on the first day of the tournament, on August 10. Other group stage matches will take place on August 13 against Colombia and on August 16 against Germany. Canada is in Group C and will face South Korea on August 11, France on August 14 and Nigeria on August 17. The quarter-finals will take place on August 20 and 21 and the semi-finals will take place on August 25. third place and championship matches will take place on August 28. Matches during the tournament will be broadcast live on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus. FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (USA, Mexico, Canada) group game Aug 10 – 1pm PT – New Zealand vs. Mexico (Fox Soccer Plus)

Aug 11 – 10 a.m. PT – Ghana vs. USA (FS2)

Aug 11 – 7pm PT – Canada vs. Korean Republic (FS1)

Aug 13 – 4 p.m. PT – Mexico vs. Colombia (Fox Soccer Plus)

Aug 14 – 4 p.m. PT – USA vs. Netherlands (FS1)

Aug 14 – 7pm PT – France vs. Canada (FS2)

Aug 16 – 4 p.m. PT – Mexico vs. Germany (FS1)

Aug 17 – 4pm PT – USA vs. Japan (FS2)

Aug 17 – 7pm PT – Nigeria vs. Canada (FS2) Quarter-finals Aug 20 – 3:30 p.m. PT – Quarter Finals 1 (FS2)

Aug 20 – 7pm PT – Quarter Finals 2 (FS1)

Aug 21 – 3:30 p.m. PT – Quarter Finals 3 (FS2)

August 22 – 7pm PT – Quarter Finals 4 (FS1) Semi-finals Aug 25 – 3:30 p.m. PT – Semifinal 1 (FS1)

Aug 25 – 7pm PT – Semifinal 2 (FS1) Match for 3rd place Aug 28 – 3:30 p.m. PT (FS2) Last Aug 28 – 7pm PT (FS1)

