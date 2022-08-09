Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal wins more gold medals than 56 countries at CWG 2022





Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal achieved a unique feat at the 2022 Commonwealth Games when he won more gold medals on the flagship flagship than 56 countries. The veteran Indian rower is one of the most successful Indian athletes in the history of the Games, continuing his purple spot in the recently concluded edition in Birmingham. Sharath Kamal won three gold medals and a silver medal for India at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games. He won gold medals in the men’s team, mixed doubles and men’s singles in table tennis while taking a silver medal in the men’s doubles category at the Birmingham Games. Interestingly, Sharath Kamal’s tally of three gold medals puts him above a whopping 56 countries that took part in the Games this year. A total of 72 nations took part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with only 16 nations winning three or more gold medals in the multi-sport event that concluded Monday. Also read: ‘We are so proud of you’: Virat Kohli praises the Indian contingent after a great show at CWG 2022 Taking all four of his medals into account, Sharath Kamal would finish in 16th place in the CWG 2022 medal count behind Uganda, which won three gold and two bronze medals at the Games. The table tennis great has won a total of 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games in his career to date. The 40-year-old is the most successful active Indian athlete in Commonwealth Games history and third overall. He is only behind archers Jaspal Rana and Samaresh Jung in the list of most successful Indian athletes in the history of the Games. Also read: Neeraj is like our son, I want to see him and Arshad compete in a packed stadium in Lahore: Pakistan star’s coach Meanwhile, the Indian contingent overall managed to put on a stellar show at this year’s Games in Birmingham, returning home with a total of 61 medals. India won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India won a whopping 12 medals in wrestling and 10 in weightlifting as the two sports disciplines were responsible for the highest medals won by the Indian athletes at the Games this year .

